Here's What Liz Cheney Had to Say After Trump's Landslide Win

Former GOP Rep. Liz Cheney issued a statement Wednesday morning commenting on Tuesday's election results, giving Donald Trump a landslide win.

"Our nation’s democratic system functioned last night and we have a new President-elect,” said Cheney, who had thrown her support behind Vice President Kamala Harris and stumped with the Democrat in the final stretch of the campaign.

Advertisement

“All Americans are bound, whether we like the outcome or not, to accept the results of our elections,” she added. “We now have a special responsibility, as citizens of the greatest nation on earth, to do everything we can to support and defend our Constitution, preserve the rule of law, and ensure that our institutions hold over these coming four years. Citizens across this country, our courts, members of the press and those serving in our federal, state and local governments must now be the guardrails of democracy."

Our nation’s democratic system functioned last night and we have a new President-elect. All Americans are bound, whether we like the outcome or not, to accept the results of our elections. We now have a special responsibility, as citizens of the greatest nation on earth, to do… — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) November 6, 2024

Critics blasted Cheney for the statement considering how much she claimed that Donald Trump is a threat to democracy and a fascist.

Losing candidate who called winning candidate a fascist and a threat even after two assassination attempts is now calling for unity.



No sale, Liz. Just join the cast of The View already. https://t.co/LDdmQsxZUh — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 6, 2024

Soooo democracy was never on the line. 😂 https://t.co/JfuYoNe37W — Kristi (@TheyCallMeNans) November 6, 2024

Ah so they’re just going to forget they called him a dangerous Hitlerian figure https://t.co/7z0N6fGdNL — Kaya (@sisterinferior) November 6, 2024