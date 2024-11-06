The Left's Narrative About 'Democracy' Died Tuesday Night
Ann Selzer Knows She Has Some Explaining to Do About That Iowa Poll

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 06, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Chris Seward

Famed Iowa pollster Ann Selzer said she will be “reviewing data” after her survey that gave Democrats false hopes in the final days of the campaign proved to be wildly inaccurate. 

The survey showed Harris leading Trump in Iowa 47 percent to 44 percent among likely voters just days before Tuesday's showdown. 

"Tonight, I’m of course thinking about how we got where we are," the president of Selzer & Co. said, according to The Des Moines Register. 

"The poll findings we produced for The Des Moines Register and Mediacom did not match what the Iowa electorate ultimately decided in the voting booth today," the statement continued. "I’ll be reviewing data from multiple sources with hopes of learning why that happened. And, I welcome what that process might teach me."

Donald Trump carried the state for a third time, beating Vice President Kamala Harris by double digits.

Conservatives blasted the poll when it was released and highlighted on election night how wrong she was after the results came in. 

