Ann Selzer Knows She Has Some Explaining to Do About That Iowa Poll

Famed Iowa pollster Ann Selzer said she will be “reviewing data” after her survey that gave Democrats false hopes in the final days of the campaign proved to be wildly inaccurate.

Advertisement

The survey showed Harris leading Trump in Iowa 47 percent to 44 percent among likely voters just days before Tuesday's showdown.

"Tonight, I’m of course thinking about how we got where we are," the president of Selzer & Co. said, according to The Des Moines Register.

"The poll findings we produced for The Des Moines Register and Mediacom did not match what the Iowa electorate ultimately decided in the voting booth today," the statement continued. "I’ll be reviewing data from multiple sources with hopes of learning why that happened. And, I welcome what that process might teach me."

Donald Trump carried the state for a third time, beating Vice President Kamala Harris by double digits.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Conservatives blasted the poll when it was released and highlighted on election night how wrong she was after the results came in.

With about 90% in, the margin in Iowa is now 14%, giving Ann Selzer a 17 point miss.



WILD. pic.twitter.com/LOR7i5Uzt7 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 6, 2024

ELECTION INTERFERENCE: Ann Selzer destroyed her reputation for nothing. Trump won Iowa 56% - 43%. Ann can never be trusted again. She attempted to mislead the public to help Kamala Harris. pic.twitter.com/iFxJSsFp6n — @amuse (@amuse) November 6, 2024

Ann Selzer and The Des Moines register should never be taken seriously again. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 6, 2024

NYT has Trump at more than a 95% chance to win Iowa.



Ann Selzer is the gold standard of the gold. Think about how much Democratic glee she caused with that poll. pic.twitter.com/YKEZsbgxsw — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 6, 2024

Remember when I told you Ann Selzer's poll of my home state of Iowa predicting Kamala to win by 3 was a fraud and many obsessed about it anyway?



Trump may win the state by double digits looking at these trends. pic.twitter.com/TjPyMVnfxv — Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) November 6, 2024

Take a bow, Ann Selzer.



You were only off by 17 points!



If you touted this poll or mocked me for questioning it, have a great week! pic.twitter.com/HEMys9OCWb — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 6, 2024