Trump Team Blasts Claims About Campaign Morale
LARRY: The Election Night Live Extravaganza Show
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Melts Down on Election Day
VIP
Biden-Harris Administration Wants Your Doctor to Quiz You Even More on Gun Ownership
'Wow!': Jake Tapper Left Speechless by Influx of Georgia Independent Voters for Trump
Republican Victory: The First Senate Seat Has Been Flipped
Russia Blamed for Election Day Bomb Threats
Voters in PA Refuse to Tell MSNBC Who They're Voting For
Obama Joins His Fellow Democrats in This Warning About Election Results
Cory Booker Makes a Disturbing Admission About the Men Voting for Kamala Harris
Man With 'Manifesto' Arrested at U.S. Capitol Smelling of Fuel, Carrying Flare Gun
Here's Why Nearly 40,000 Votes Need to Be Recounted in Milwaukee
Here's What Joe Biden Will Be Doing on Election Night
CNN Makes Damning Admission About Trump Voters in Virginia
Tipsheet

Incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine Projected Winner of VA Senate Race

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 05, 2024 8:25 PM
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia is the projected winner, according to Decision Desk, defeating Republican Hung Cao—a victory that was anticipated given the Democrat’s popularity in the commonwealth and polling that consistently showed him ahead by double digits.

Advertisement

Cao, a refugee from Vietnam and retired Navy captain, had painted his opponent as a “weak man in a dangerous world,” and criticized his lack of involvement on key issues. 

“Where’s Tim Kaine been? Where was he when COVID-19 happened and children were trying to catch up from years of missing school? Where was he when businesses were shut down — some of these were handed down from generation to generation. People are struggling to get food on the table, pump gas, and buy a house,” he said during the RNC convention. “Where was Tim Kaine when we lost Afghanistan? Where was Tim Kaine when the world is walking all over us?”

Recommended

LIVE: Election Night 2024
Advertisement

Cao faced an uphill battle against Kaine, however, who in addition to being the incumbent since 2013, served as Virginia governor from 2006 to 2010, was Hillary Clinton’s running mate, and previously chaired the Democratic National Committee. 

“The Democratic brand in Virginia during [Sens.] Mark Warner and Tim Kaine’s years in office has been moderate, centrist, relatively pro-business, inoffensive,” Chris Saxman, a former Republican Virginia House delegate, told The Washington Post. 

Tags: TIM KAINE 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

LIVE: Election Night 2024
Exit Polls Results Are In. Here's How Things Are Looking. Matt Vespa
'Wow!': Jake Tapper Left Speechless by Influx of Georgia Independent Voters for Trump Mia Cathell
Republican Victory: The First Senate Seat Has Been Flipped Madeline Leesman
Cory Booker Makes a Disturbing Admission About the Men Voting for Kamala Harris Madeline Leesman
Voters in PA Refuse to Tell MSNBC Who They're Voting For Madeline Leesman

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
LIVE: Election Night 2024
Advertisement