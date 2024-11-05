Incumbent Democrat Tim Kaine Projected Winner of VA Senate Race

Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia is the projected winner, according to Decision Desk, defeating Republican Hung Cao—a victory that was anticipated given the Democrat’s popularity in the commonwealth and polling that consistently showed him ahead by double digits.

Decision Desk HQ projects Tim Kaine (D) wins the US Senate election in Virginia.#DecisionMade: 08:09 PM EDT



Follow live results here:https://t.co/ZOstW1eHD4 pic.twitter.com/bBkWQGWGvk — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2024

Cao, a refugee from Vietnam and retired Navy captain, had painted his opponent as a “weak man in a dangerous world,” and criticized his lack of involvement on key issues.

“Where’s Tim Kaine been? Where was he when COVID-19 happened and children were trying to catch up from years of missing school? Where was he when businesses were shut down — some of these were handed down from generation to generation. People are struggling to get food on the table, pump gas, and buy a house,” he said during the RNC convention. “Where was Tim Kaine when we lost Afghanistan? Where was Tim Kaine when the world is walking all over us?”

Cao faced an uphill battle against Kaine, however, who in addition to being the incumbent since 2013, served as Virginia governor from 2006 to 2010, was Hillary Clinton’s running mate, and previously chaired the Democratic National Committee.

“The Democratic brand in Virginia during [Sens.] Mark Warner and Tim Kaine’s years in office has been moderate, centrist, relatively pro-business, inoffensive,” Chris Saxman, a former Republican Virginia House delegate, told The Washington Post.