Garbage Truck Driver Opens Up About Experience With Trump

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 03, 2024 8:15 AM
The man who briefly drove former President Donald Trump in a garbage truck this week opened up about the experience with the Republican presidential nominee.

As Katie reported, Trump told rallygoers the humorous story from his perspective—it was a last-minute suggestion his team presented him. He could barely get into the vehicle and was only convinced to wear the orange safety vest to the rally because staffers told him it made him look thinner.

Now, Andrew Brisson, VP of LoadMaster, a Michigan-based, family-owned garbage truck company, told Fox News he was having lunch when his secretary received a call from someone wondering whether a truck could get to Green Bay, Wisconsin.

"I didn't really believe it at first till I picked up the phone and talked to the guy myself. And then, I guess after a little conversation, he knew somebody that I knew within the industry down in the area. I went onto our lot, found a nice-looking garbage truck and hopped in it and started heading down to Green Bay," he told Fox’s Martha MacCallum. 

Since the former president was taking questions from the press, Brisson said the two didn’t get to speak much but he did greet him, shake his hand, and managed to get a selfie with the Republican presidential nominee.

"Once they were all done, I started up the truck. I blew the air horn and then he looked over at me and said can you take me for a ride in this thing. Yeah, I can do that. And you know, l released the park brake, put it in drive and started moving forward," Brisson said. "I think, like Trump said, we only moved a foot or two and then the Secret Service kind of just started glaring at me and waving their hands and that was the end of the ride." 

The garbage truck ride came after President Joe Biden took a jab at Trump supporters, referring to them as trash, though the White House attempted to do damage control, editing the transcript of Biden’s remarks and claiming he wasn’t referring to them.

