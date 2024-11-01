The October Job Numbers Just Dropped and They are Atrocious
Tipsheet

Trump Explains What Role RFK Jr. Would Play in Potential Administration

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 01, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Former President Trump on Thursday explained what role he envisions Robert F. Kennedy Jr. having in his administration, should he win the election next week. 

“Robert F. Kennedy Jr. we have. And he’s going to work on health and women’s health and all of the different reasons, because we’re not really a wealthy or a healthy country,” Trump told Nevada rallygoers. 

“I told Bobby, ‘I want you to take care of health, I want you to look at the food and the food supply and what we put on the food and all sorts of — you can look at, but let me handle the oil and gas, Bobby,'” Trump added.

Since exiting the race and backing the Republican presidential nominee, Kennedy has championed an effort to “Make America Healthy Again.”

On Monday, the independent said Trump had promised him “control” of certain public health agencies.

“The key that I think I’m – you know, that President Trump has promised me is – is control of the public health agencies, which are HHS and its sub-agencies, CDC, FDA, NIH and a few others, and then also the USDA, which is – which, you know, is key to making America healthy,” Kennedy said. “Because we’ve got to get off of seed oils, and we’ve got to get off of pesticide intensive agriculture.”

In a CNN interview on Wednesday, Howard Lutnick, a co-chair of Trump’s transition team, disputed reports that Trump would tap Kennedy to lead HHS, which would require Senate confirmation. “He’s not going to be the secretary, no.”

