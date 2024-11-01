The October Job Numbers Just Dropped and They are Atrocious
Wisconsin Is Just Asking to Be Saddled With Conspiracy Theories With This Announcement
Why the Biden White House Might Become Engulfed in Scandal After Joe Said...
Mark Cuban's Backpedaling on His Remarks Trashing Female Trump Supporters Made This Fiasco...
Once Joyful, Harris Now Goes the Full McCarthyite
Trump Explains What Role RFK Jr. Would Play in Potential Administration
VIP
Should Hinchcliffe Have Listened to Joe Rogan's Advice About the Puerto Rico Joke?
A New Twist to the 1928 Presidential Election
Here’s How JD Vance Reacted When Trump Was Nearly Assassinated
Trump Follows Through on Promise to Sue CBS News Over 60 Minutes Transcript
Moms Say No to Kamala Harris' Sex Changes and Hormone Cocktails for Children...
New York Voters Should Know the Consequences of Proposal 1
10 Reasons to Vote for Donald Trump
Tilting at Windmills, Part 2: The Biden-Harris Administration's Misguided Energy Policies
Tipsheet

Raffensperger Issues Statement on Foreign Election Interference in Georgia

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 01, 2024 10:00 AM
AP Photo/John Bazemore

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said foreign interference is likely to blame for a fake video spreading on social media showing a Haitian national with a stack of state IDs claiming to have voted multiple times.

Advertisement

“This is false, and is an example of targeted disinformation we’ve seen this election,” Raffensperger said in a statement Thursday evening. “It is likely foreign interference attempting to sow discord and chaos on the eve of the election.”

Raffensperger said his office has asked Elon Musk as well as officials from other social media platforms to remove the “obviously fake” video that is “part of a disinformation effort.”

While the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is investigating the video’s origin, Raffendsperger said it’s likely a “production of Russian troll farms.”

“As Americans we can’t let our enemies use lies to divide us and undermine our faith in our institutions - or each other,” he said.

Raffensperger's statement comes a week after the National Intelligence Council warned Americans about foreign election interference. 

Recommended

Wisconsin Is Just Asking to Be Saddled With Conspiracy Theories With This Announcement Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“Foreign actors — particularly Russia, Iran, and China — remain intent on fanning divisive narratives to divide Americans and undermine Americans’ confidence in the U.S. democratic system consistent with what they perceive to be in their interests, even as their tactics continue to evolve,” the release read. "The IC expects foreign influence efforts will intensify in the lead-up to Election Day, especially through social media posts—some of which are likely to be AI-generated or enhanced."

Tags: GEORGIA ELECTION INTEGRITY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Wisconsin Is Just Asking to Be Saddled With Conspiracy Theories With This Announcement Matt Vespa
Once Joyful, Harris Now Goes the Full McCarthyite Victor Davis Hanson
Why the Biden White House Might Become Engulfed in Scandal After Joe Said Trump Voters Were Garbage Matt Vespa
Mark Cuban's Backpedaling on His Remarks Trashing Female Trump Supporters Made This Fiasco Worse Matt Vespa
JD Vance Compares the Way Kamala Lies to How His Toddler Lies About Stealing Cookies, and It's Brilliant Sarah Arnold
The Nightmare of America After Kamala Wins Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Wisconsin Is Just Asking to Be Saddled With Conspiracy Theories With This Announcement Matt Vespa
Advertisement