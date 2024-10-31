Why Hasn't Harris Already Accomplished Her Plans? Here's How the VP Responded.

Kamala Harris was pressed this week to explain why, as vice president, she hasn’t carried out any of the plans she’s been discussing on the campaign trail given that she’s currently in the White House.

“I think what some voters struggling with, and we've heard this across the state [Wisconsin], is when you discuss your plans, they come back and ask, ‘Well, why haven't you done it already?’ WISN 12’s political director, Matt Smith, asked the Democratic presidential nominee.

“Well, I'm not president,” she fired back.

“You’re vice president,” reminded Smith.



“Yeah, exactly,” she said. “But I'm going to tell you what I'm doing as president when I have the ability then to do what I know based on my experience, is a new approach that is about building on the good work that has happened. But there's more to do. There's more to do.



“For example, my perspective, that is a new perspective—based on a personal experience, actually, of taking care of my mom when she was sick—is what we need to do to have Medicare cover the cost of home health care for our seniors,” Harris continued. “We haven't done that before. Maybe it's because of my personal experience, but it's also about my perspective, about what can be new work that is done to deal with long-standing challenges, knowing no administration can fix everything but there are things that are in front of us.”

While Harris insists she is not Joe Biden and will take a new approach if she assumes the Oval Office, the Democrat also couldn't think of a single thing she would have done differently than her boss during the last nearly four years. Answers like the one she gave to Smith remind voters they can expect more of the same failed leadership if she wins next week.