Andrew Cuomo Has Been Referred for Criminal Prosecution
The Reason Why Trump Chose to Wear an Orange Vest to His Wisconsin...
What Colorado's Secretary of State Leaked Is Why People Question the Integrity of...
If We're Going to Play Nazi Games With Trump's MSG Event, Kamala Spoke...
The Media Is Freaking Out Over Trump's Garbage Truck Stunt
Our Rendezvous With Destiny
Women Call Out Julia Roberts for Voicing 'Insulting' and 'Disgusting' Pro-Harris Ad
'This Is Kamala's America': Trump Campaign Highlights Woman's Awful Experience With Airbnb...
Why Hasn't Harris Already Accomplished Her Plans? Here's How the VP Responded.
VIP
Harris Campaign Pulls Trump Quote Completely Out of Context to Make False Claim
VIP
You Bet Pennsylvania Polls Are in the News
One Left-Wing City Decriminalized Jaywalking. You Won't Believe the Reason Why.
Media 'Garbage'
What Happened to These PA Voters' Mail-In Ballots?
Tipsheet

Here's What the Mother of Woman Allegedly Killed by Illegal Immigrant Just Wrote to Harris

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 31, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

The mother of a woman killed by an illegal immigrant sent a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday on the border crisis. 

"I demand that you take immediate action today and sign an executive order closing our southern border,” Patty Morin, mother of victim Rachel Morin, says to Harris in the letter. “Furthermore, require every single person who has entered our country illegally over the past three and half years to return to their home countries.”

Advertisement

Morin explains her daughter was allegedly raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant from El Salvador while she was jogging in the middle of the day in Maryland. She was the mother of five children.

“While we can’t bring Rachel back, we can protect other American women, children, and Families,” continues the letter, which was obtained by Fox News. “This type of violence perpetrated by illegal immigrants can easily be prevented. In Rachel’s case, three opportunities were missed at the border to take a simple DNA swab and discover that her alleged killer was already wanted for murder in his home country. Families in America deserve safety and peace, not this kind of devastation; Rachel’s story must not be re-lived.”

Morin reminds Harris she does not need to wait to “act now and save lives.” While the loss of her daughter “leaves a void so great that it cannot be filled,” she hopes it can lead to a “safer, more secure future for all.”

Recommended

The Nightmare of America After Kamala Wins Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

“If even one more American life is saved, it is worth it,” she writes in closing.

Tags: KAMALA HARRIS ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Nightmare of America After Kamala Wins Kurt Schlichter
The Reason Why Trump Chose to Wear an Orange Vest to His Wisconsin Rally Will Make You Laugh Out Loud Katie Pavlich
Women Call Out Julia Roberts for Voicing 'Insulting' and 'Disgusting' Pro-Harris Ad Leah Barkoukis
Andrew Cuomo Has Been Referred for Criminal Prosecution Katie Pavlich
Media 'Garbage' Guy Benson
What Happened to These PA Voters' Mail-In Ballots? Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Nightmare of America After Kamala Wins Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement