Here's What the Mother of Woman Allegedly Killed by Illegal Immigrant Just Wrote to Harris

The mother of a woman killed by an illegal immigrant sent a letter to Vice President Kamala Harris Tuesday on the border crisis.

"I demand that you take immediate action today and sign an executive order closing our southern border,” Patty Morin, mother of victim Rachel Morin, says to Harris in the letter. “Furthermore, require every single person who has entered our country illegally over the past three and half years to return to their home countries.”

Morin explains her daughter was allegedly raped and murdered by an illegal immigrant from El Salvador while she was jogging in the middle of the day in Maryland. She was the mother of five children.

“While we can’t bring Rachel back, we can protect other American women, children, and Families,” continues the letter, which was obtained by Fox News. “This type of violence perpetrated by illegal immigrants can easily be prevented. In Rachel’s case, three opportunities were missed at the border to take a simple DNA swab and discover that her alleged killer was already wanted for murder in his home country. Families in America deserve safety and peace, not this kind of devastation; Rachel’s story must not be re-lived.”

Morin reminds Harris she does not need to wait to “act now and save lives.” While the loss of her daughter “leaves a void so great that it cannot be filled,” she hopes it can lead to a “safer, more secure future for all.”

“If even one more American life is saved, it is worth it,” she writes in closing.