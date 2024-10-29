This Tweet From a Progressive Commentator About Trump Will Infuriate His Audience
Another Major Paper Declines to Endorse a Presidential Candidate in the 2024 Race

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 29, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Following the lead of other major newspapers, USA Today announced it will not endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential race.

“While USA TODAY will not endorse for president, local editors at publications across the USA TODAY Network have the discretion to endorse at a state or local level," USA Today spokesperson Lark-Marie Antón said in a statement to media outlets.

"Why are we doing this? Because we believe America's future is decided locally – one race at a time. And with more than 200 publications across the nation, our public service is to provide readers with the facts that matter and the trusted information they need to make informed decisions," the statement continued. “Many have decided not to endorse individual candidates, but rather, endorse key local and state issues on the ballot that impact the community.” 

The announcement comes after the Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post decided not to offer a presidential endorsement this election cycle, prompting many liberal readers to cancel their subscriptions.

In 2020, USA Today gave its first-ever presidential endorsement to Joe Biden because they felt former President Trump was "unfit for office." 

"We may never endorse a presidential nominee again," the editorial board said at the end of the piece. "In fact, we hope we'll never have to." 

