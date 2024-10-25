J.D. Vance Had Some Things to Say About John Kelly After His Trump Remarks

Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) on Thursday blasted John Kelly’s recent comments portraying former President Donald Trump as an authoritarian.

“Here’s the thing about what John Kelly said. John Kelly was fired by Donald Trump and he's pissed off about it and he won’t stop talking about it,” the Republican vice presidential nominee said during a rally in Michigan.

The ex-chief of staff made headlines recently for his remarks about his former boss, which included calling Trump a “fascist” and claiming he said “Hitler did some good things."

“Every time that John Kelly says something happened, you’ve got three or four people who were allegedly in the room when it happened saying he’s making it up. Even Mike Pence’s chief of staff said that John Kelly is making up a bunch of crap about Donald J. Trump” Vance continued. “So who do we believe? Do we believe multiple eyewitnesses or do we believe a disgruntled ex-employee? I believe the multiple eyewitnesses. I think everything that John Kelly said is not true.”

Vance also argued Kelly came forward at the behest of the Harris campaign.

“John Kelly did not come out of his own volition. I guarantee he talked to someone on Kamala Harris’ campaign beforehand,” Vance said. “And we gotta ask ourselves, why are the media and, most importantly, why is Kamala Harris talking about a disgruntled former employee instead of the fact that under her leadership grocery prices were up 25 percent in the state of Michigan?”