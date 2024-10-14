Mask Mandates Are Coming Back in One State

Mask mandates are making a comeback in California’s Bay Area during cold and flu season.
Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and Napa counties have issued orders requiring masks be worn in healthcare settings and long-term care facilities from Nov. 1 to either the end of March or April, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
The orders only apply to healthcare workers except for Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, which are also requiring visitors to wear masks; in Santa Clara, patients must also wear masks.
These mask mandates come as the 10-campus University of California system banned masks to conceal identity, and Los Angeles Mayor Kare Bass reportedly considered a similar mask ban until she recently contracted COVID-19. […]
California had the third-longest COVID-19 mask mandate in the nation, ending only on March 1, with only Hawaii and Washington lifting their mandates after. (The Center Square)
The mandates invited plenty of criticism.
Mask mandates are making a comeback in California. My opponent, a Newsom staffer, supports toddler masking. America's leading masker of 2-year-olds, Xavier Becerra, is plotting a run for governor.— Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) October 11, 2024
We must elect the right people to assure history doesn't repeat itself.
You won't believe this (maybe you will), but mask mandates are back in certain counties in California.— David J Harris Jr (@DavidJHarrisJr) October 11, 2024
This takes affect Nov 1 - Spring, 2025.
How do they continue to get away with this? Because people comply. pic.twitter.com/vrfvR1YTUW
Mask mandates are back again in California. These people deserve to be mocked and ridiculed.pic.twitter.com/bpQhexhcFt— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 11, 2024
