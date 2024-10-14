Mask Mandates Are Coming Back in One State

Mask mandates are making a comeback in California’s Bay Area during cold and flu season.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and Napa counties have issued orders requiring masks be worn in healthcare settings and long-term care facilities from Nov. 1 to either the end of March or April, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The orders only apply to healthcare workers except for Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, which are also requiring visitors to wear masks; in Santa Clara, patients must also wear masks.

These mask mandates come as the 10-campus University of California system banned masks to conceal identity, and Los Angeles Mayor Kare Bass reportedly considered a similar mask ban until she recently contracted COVID-19. […]

California had the third-longest COVID-19 mask mandate in the nation, ending only on March 1, with only Hawaii and Washington lifting their mandates after. (The Center Square)