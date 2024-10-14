Tim Walz's Hunting Trip Was an Absolute Nightmare
New NBC News Poll Shows Why Dems Wanted to Keep Kamala Away From...
The Harrowing Reason Why This Progressive Host Left the Dems
Yes, We’re Winning … But Don’t Get Complacent
What Makes An Election ‘Important’?
'Listen to Your Question!': Johnson Calls Out NBC Host for What She Focused...
VIP
Fetterman Issues Warning to Dems About Musk
No Regrets
I Support Trump Because He Believes in Religious Freedom
The Left Keeps Fanning the Flames of the Trump Hatred
Why Heinz Was Cancelled by the BLM Mob
God Called People Far Worse than Trump to Do Great Things, Like Paul...
Democrats Ponder the Hail Mary
Could Antisemitism Cost Kamala Harris the Presidency?
Tipsheet

Mask Mandates Are Coming Back in One State

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 14, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Mask mandates are making a comeback in California’s Bay Area during cold and flu season.

Alameda, Contra Costa, Santa Clara, San Mateo, and Napa counties have issued orders requiring masks be worn in healthcare settings and long-term care facilities from Nov. 1 to either the end of March or April, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. 

Advertisement

The orders only apply to healthcare workers except for Santa Clara and San Mateo counties, which are also requiring visitors to wear masks; in Santa Clara, patients must also wear masks. 

These mask mandates come as the 10-campus University of California system banned masks to conceal identity, and Los Angeles Mayor Kare Bass reportedly considered a similar mask ban until she recently contracted COVID-19. […]

California had the third-longest COVID-19 mask mandate in the nation, ending only on March 1, with only Hawaii and Washington lifting their mandates after.  (The Center Square)

 The mandates invited plenty of criticism.

Recommended

Tim Walz's Hunting Trip Was an Absolute Nightmare Matt Vespa
Advertisement


 

Tags: CALIFORNIA MASK MANDATES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Tim Walz's Hunting Trip Was an Absolute Nightmare Matt Vespa
Why Heinz Was Cancelled by the BLM Mob Mia Cathell
New NBC News Poll Shows Why Dems Wanted to Keep Kamala Away From the Cameras Matt Vespa
The Harrowing Reason Why This Progressive Host Left the Dems Matt Vespa
Bill Maher Annihilates Gen Z and Concedes That Kamala Harris Could Be in Serious Trouble Matt Vespa
Yes, We’re Winning … But Don’t Get Complacent Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Tim Walz's Hunting Trip Was an Absolute Nightmare Matt Vespa
Advertisement