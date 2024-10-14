Tim Walz's Hunting Trip Was an Absolute Nightmare
Tipsheet

'Listen to Your Question!': Johnson Calls Out NBC Host for What She Focused on Concerning Trump

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 14, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

House Speaker Mike Johnson criticized NBC News anchor Kristen Welker over her questions about former President Donald Trump’s health. 

Speaking Sunday about the 45th president’s medical records, Welker pressed the Louisiana Republican on whether Trump should release more details, specifically on his cholesterol levels. 

Vice President Kamala Harris released a medical report on Saturday in an effort to ramp up scrutiny on Trump, but Johnson argued she did so “because she’s desperate” and “sinking in the polls.” 

The speaker went on to defend Trump’s health. 

“Donald Trump’s health is on display,” he said. “Everyone in America can see it. The man works nonstop. He never quits. He probably sleeps four hours a night. He doesn’t require as much sleep as the average person. He’s an unusual figure. And this is the strength that we need in a time like this.” 

“You can see that he didn’t release his medical record,” Welker noted. “You don’t want to know things like his cholesterol level, whether he’s dealing with any issue that we may not know about, if he’s going to be commander in chief? He also said he would relieve cognitive tests-“

“Kristen, listen to your question!” Johnson fired back.

“Should he release that?” she pressed.

“The American people don’t care about the cholesterol level of Donald Trump,” Johnson argued. “They care about the cost of living and the fact they cannot pay for groceries because Kamala Harris and Joe Biden’s policies have put them in that situation. The medical records are irrelevant. Let’s talk about things that the American people care about. That’s why Donald Trump is surging in the polls because he’s doing that on stages in interviews nonstop around the clock. And Kamala Harris has done nothing.”

