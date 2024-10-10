Say Hello to VIP Platinum!
VIP
Israel’s War to Save the West
Dems Will Not Like What an Ex-MSNBC Political Analyst Just Said About the...
Dem Strategist Rips Apart Kamala's 2024 Message
How Biden Responded When Asked Whether DeSantis Should Take Kamala's Calls
Kamala's Attempt to Look Like a Crisis Manager Just Imploded
Donald Trump and Elon Musk Are Improbable Working-Class Class Heroes
Emerson's October Swing State Polling Shows 'Dead Heat'
Trump Makes His Position on Another Debate Clear
Watch: Milton Rips Roof Off MLB Stadium
VIP
Anti-Woke Activist Notches Another Win Against Major Company
Horrifying: A Tren de Aragua Gang Member Tried to Recruit American Middle School...
State Senator Ridiculously Compares Trump NYC Rally to Nazis
VIP
Hmm: Does Dems' Internal Polling Show Harris Trailing Trump in a Crucial Swing...
Tipsheet

The Latest Inflation Report Just Dropped

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 10, 2024 9:45 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Thursday that the Consumer Price Index, which measures the costs of goods and services across the U.S. economy, increased .2 percent in September and 2.4 percent over the last 12 months.  

Advertisement

Both of the readings were 0.1 percentage point above what economists expected.

After stripping out food and fuel costs, which can be volatile from month to month, a “core” inflation measure picked up slightly to 3.3 percent, up from 3.2 percent previously. […]

Here’s what else to know about the report:

  • The big picture: The overall C.P.I. index has been cooling substantially from a peak of 9.1 percent in the summer of 2022. And both this index and a related measure — the Federal Reserve’s preferred Personal Consumption Expenditures index — have been creeping closer to the 2 percent annual rate that the central bank aims for over time.

  • What it means for the Fed and interest rates: Recent progress on inflation has been welcome news for the central bank. Policymakers cut interest rates in September for the first time in more than four years, lowering them by an unusually large half percentage point. Fed policymakers have signaled that they expect to lower interest rates further as inflation cools. They projected in September that they would make two more quarter-point rate cuts this year.
  • Will this report change the Fed’s thinking? While September’s inflation report was bumpier than expected, it was probably not enough of a stalling in progress to upend the outlook for the Fed: Investors still widely expect a cut in November. But the inflation data probably dispels any lingering suspicion that the central bank might opt for a larger rate reduction at its upcoming meeting — already a very slim prospect. “The Fed doesn’t need to do half-point rate cuts, because inflation is still somewhat of a risk,” Mr. Goldberg said. (The New York Times)

Recommended

Dems Will Not Like What an Ex-MSNBC Political Analyst Just Said About the 2024 Race Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Job Creators Network said the latest report is a sign the current administration could't get inflation under control and shows Harris does not deserve a promotion. 

"In the last reading before the election, CPI came in hot and above expectations, revealing the Biden-Harris administration was never able to get this issue under control and back to the Federal Reserve's target rate," said JCN CEO Alfredo Ortiz. "Under the Biden-Harris administration, inflation increased by a total of 21%. In other words, the value of the dollars in American wallets has declined by one-fifth, preventing ordinary people from making ends meet.  

"This alone means Kamala Harris does not deserve a promotion to the Oval Office," his statement continued. "She cast the tiebreaking vote in $3 trillion of unnecessary deficit spending that bid up prices and diluted the currency. Pro-growth conservatives who believe in a sound dollar, economic growth, and deficit reduction are urgently needed in Congress and the White House to make America affordable again." 

Advertisement
Tags: INFLATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dems Will Not Like What an Ex-MSNBC Political Analyst Just Said About the 2024 Race Matt Vespa
Kamala's Attempt to Look Like a Crisis Manager Just Imploded Matt Vespa
Donald Trump and Elon Musk Are Improbable Working-Class Class Heroes Kurt Schlichter
Dem Strategist Rips Apart Kamala's 2024 Message Matt Vespa
Breathtaking: Kamala Just Cut Trump's Closing Campaign Ad for Him Guy Benson
Watch: Milton Rips Roof Off MLB Stadium Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dems Will Not Like What an Ex-MSNBC Political Analyst Just Said About the 2024 Race Matt Vespa
Advertisement