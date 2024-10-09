How Romney Just Delivered a 'Blow' to Harris' Campaign

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) may be a Trump critic but he’s not going as far as some “Republicans” who are backing Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

Speaking at the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah, Romney said he still sees himself shaping the GOP in the future.

“I’ve made it very clear that I don’t want Donald Trump to be the next president of the United States,” said the retiring senator. “I want to continue to have a voice in the Republican Party following this election. I think there’s a good chance that the Republican Party is going to need to be rebuilt or reoriented.”

That moment could arrive immediately, he said, or after Mr. Trump’s next term, if he wins, which Mr. Romney said he thought was the race’s more likely outcome. “I believe I will have more influence in the party by virtue of saying it the way I’ve said it,” Mr. Romney said, explaining why he was stopping short of the seemingly obvious next step of an endorsement for Ms. Harris. “I’m not planning on changing.” Mr. Romney wrote in the name of his wife, Ann, for president in 2016. In 2020, he said he had not voted for Mr. Trump but would not say if he had voted for President Biden. On Tuesday, he joked that his vocal opposition to Mr. Trump left his audience to “do the very difficult calculation of what that would mean” in terms of his vote this year. Given his track record, the answer was far from clear. Mr. Romney’s unwillingness to endorse Ms. Harris was a blow for her campaign, which has been pouring tens of millions of dollars into advertising aimed at anti-Trump Republicans. Mr. Romney, who voted twice to impeach Mr. Trump and who praised Ms. Harris after her debate performance against him, seemed like an obvious target. (NYT)

The senator's comments come as Harris has been touting her support from anti-Trump Republicans, including former Rep. Liz Cheney, former Vice President Dick Cheney, former Rep. Adam Kinzinger, and former Sen. Jeff Flake.