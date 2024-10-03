Is This Joe Biden's 'Scariest' Moment Yet?
There's a Big Problem With the DCCC's New 'Man on the Street' Interview Criticizing House Republicans

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 03, 2024
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is accusing Republicans of being “useless” in a campaign meant to highlight dysfunction within the GOP-controlled House.

 “House Republicans have completely failed to lower costs, create jobs, or protect our freedoms," the DCCC's "Useless GOP" website states. "They caved to the demands of MAGA extremists like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz and have wasted the last two years hurling insults, threatening shutdowns, and tanking critical legislation for sport. They have proven themselves to be completely USELESS."

To support their claims, the DCCC released a “man on the street” video asking passersby to “describe House Republicans in one word.”

The responses varied, from “weak” and “worthless” to “incompetent” and “f***ing useless.” But the National Republican Congressional Committee told Townhall these aren't random people on the street criticizing House Republicans. They're all DCCC staffers. 

NRCC National Press Secretary Will Reinert called out the DCCC's unserious response to pressing issues facing the nation. 

“Extreme House Democrats sent inflation skyrocketing and opened the border; having no solutions to the problems they created, they are scrambling to find a message with an unpaid microsite a month until Election Day," Reinert told Townhall in a statement. "It’s a bold choice to place a microscope on Democrats’ repeated refusal to join Republican-passed bills to secure the border, unleash energy production, and bring down costs.” 

 

 

 

