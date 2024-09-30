Oh, That's What FEMA Has Been Focused on
Tipsheet

Senate Republicans Release New Video Series Tying Harris to Biden's Failed Record

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 30, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), chairman of the Senate Republican Conference, released a three-part video series on Monday tying Vice President Kamala Harris to President Joe Biden’s failed record. 

Record-high prices in the U.S., the illegal immigration crisis, and American weakness abroad would worsen if Harris takes the reins, the videos argue. 

The immigration video begins with the Biden-Harris administration halting construction of the border wall on Day One and then transitions to showing the president tapping his VP to serve as “border czar.” News clips then highlight the “humanitarian crisis on the southern border,” the problems with catch and release, Republican lawmakers at the border discussing the issues, Obama’s DHS secretary even criticizing the high number of illegal border crossers, the rise of fentanyl coming across the border, and the crime across America that’s skyrocketed as a result.  

The video on inflation argues it began rising when the president came into office, citing the administration’s economic policies and “reckless spending.”

With regard to the Biden-Harris administration's foreign policy, the video starts with the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal then highlights the Russia-Ukraine war with many arguing President Vladimir Putin invaded because of Biden's weakness, and closes discussing the administration's handling of the Israel-Hamas war. 

“This series shows Americans a clear timeline of Kamala Harris’s failures,” Barrasso said in statement. “They will see how Harris’s tie-breaking vote led to record high prices – 20 percent higher than when Harris took office. They will hear how Harris’s open border policies led to more than 10 million illegal immigrants pouring across the border. They will see how Harris played a pivotal role in the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan that led to the death of 13 Americans. These videos show America is worse off today because of Dangerous Liberal Kamala Harris.”

