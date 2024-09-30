Harris Says VP Debate 'Should Not Be the Last Word,' Even Though She Declined to Accept Fox News Debate

Vice President Kamala Harris once again called on former President Donald Trump to participate in another debate.

“In two days, I know we will cheer on Coach Walz when he debates JD Vance. But listen, also, their debate should not be the last word,” Harris told Las Vegas rallygoers on Sunday, referring to Tuesday’s showdown between the vice presidential nominees.

“I’m trying to debate Donald Trump again. I think he should debate again. The American people have a right to hear us discuss the issues. And as you say here in Las Vegas, I’m all in. I’m all in, even if my opponent is ready to fold,” Harris said.

The call comes as Harris' campaign has been mocking the former president for turning down a debate rematch.

Trump has rejected calls for a second debate with Harris, arguing that only losers would ask for another round.

“The losing person, the fighter, the debater, always asks for a rematch,” he said after his first debate with the VP.