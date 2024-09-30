Oh, That's What FEMA Has Been Focused on
Trump Heads to Southern Disaster Zone While Biden Refuses Additional Help
Biden and Harris' Response to Hurricane Helene Is Part of a Disturbing Pattern
Biden's Latest Response to the Israeli Missile Strikes in Yemen Shows He's Cooked
Do You Care to Know What News Networks Did With that Damning ICE...
Yes, 3D-Printed Guns Are a Threat. That's the Point.
Senate Republicans Release New Video Series Tying Harris to Biden's Failed Record
The NYT Editorial Board Endorsed Harris, and Just Wait Until You Hear Their...
Minneapolis PD Hires First Noncitizen Officer
Former Congressional Candidate Charged With Threatening to Kill Primary Opponent
NYC to Use Tax Dollars to Provide Birth Control...for Rats
Gallup's Data Is Great for Republicans. Shouldn't Trump Be Comfortably Leading?
Celebrating the Downfall of Israel's Enemies
Democrat Rep. Says Harris Is 'Underwater' in This Blue State
Tipsheet

Harris Says VP Debate 'Should Not Be the Last Word,' Even Though She Declined to Accept Fox News Debate

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 30, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Vice President Kamala Harris once again called on former President Donald Trump to participate in another debate.

“In two days, I know we will cheer on Coach Walz when he debates JD Vance. But listen, also, their debate should not be the last word,” Harris told Las Vegas rallygoers on Sunday, referring to Tuesday’s showdown between the vice presidential nominees.

Advertisement

“I’m trying to debate Donald Trump again. I think he should debate again. The American people have a right to hear us discuss the issues. And as you say here in Las Vegas, I’m all in. I’m all in, even if my opponent is ready to fold,” Harris said.  

The call comes as Harris' campaign has been mocking the former president for turning down a debate rematch.

Recommended

Oh, That's What FEMA Has Been Focused on Katie Pavlich
Advertisement

Trump has rejected calls for a second debate with Harris, arguing that only losers would ask for another round.

“The losing person, the fighter, the debater, always asks for a rematch,” he said after his first debate with the VP.

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh, That's What FEMA Has Been Focused on Katie Pavlich
Gallup's Data Is Great for Republicans. Shouldn't Trump Be Comfortably Leading? Guy Benson
Who's the Weird One? Allen West
The Narrative About Bad America First Candidates Is Nonsense Kurt Schlichter
Biden and Harris' Response to Hurricane Helene Is Part of a Disturbing Pattern Matt Vespa
Biden's Latest Response to the Israeli Missile Strikes in Yemen Shows He's Cooked Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh, That's What FEMA Has Been Focused on Katie Pavlich
Advertisement