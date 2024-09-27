BREAKING: Israel Takes Out Hezbollah Headquarters
Green Says Harris' Border Visit Is Like the 'Arsonist Returning to the Scene of the Fire'

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 27, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

House Homeland Security Committee Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) blasted Vice President Harris’ handling of the border crisis ahead of the Democratic presidential nominee’s visit to Douglas, Arizona, on Friday. 

“It’s been more than three years since Vice President and ‘border czar’ Kamala Harris last went to the border, and her last-ditch visit now is little more than the arsonist returning to the scene of the fire," he said in a statement. "Since President Biden charged her with stemming the historic surge of illegal aliens across our sovereign borders, CBP has recorded more than 10 million inadmissible alien encounters, more than triple the number recorded under the prior administration. Millions of these individuals, along with roughly two million known gotaways, have descended on every community in this country, putting a massive strain on local resources and causing untold pain and suffering for families of innocent Americans like Rachel Morin, Laken Riley, and Jocelyn Nungaray. Vice President Harris has no interest in securing the border and ending this crisis—because it is the Biden-Harris administration’s refusal to enforce the laws passed by Congress that caused it in the first place.” 

Harris, who has routinely been polling behind former President Donald Trump on immigration and border security, is looking to gain ground on these issues among voters.

She will reportedly emphasize Trump’s opposition to the failed bipartisan border bill while also highlighting her experience as attorney general of a border state.

Trump also blasted Harris' trip to the border, which he said was being done for "political reasons."

“Why would she go to the border now, playing right into the hand of her opponent?” the Republican presidential candidate said Thursday. “She keeps talking about how she supposedly wants to fix the border. We would merely ask: ‘Why didn’t she do it four years ago?’”

