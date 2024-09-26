MSNBC Host Drops the Most Pathetic Line to Spin Kamala's Disastrous Interview
Tipsheet

Harris Is Heading to the Border on Friday. Here's What Trump Had to Say About That.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 26, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Vice President Kamala Harris is heading to the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday in a visit to Douglas, Arizona.

The Democratic presidential nominee will reportedly tie former President Donald Trump to the failed bipartisan border deal this year. 

Immigration and border security are a weak spot for Harris. Polling frequently indicates that she trails Trump on the issue, and Trump repeatedly bashes her record in the Biden administration.

Her campaign is looking to highlight her earlier work on the issue while also painting Trump as "dangerous."

"As a former Attorney General from a border state, she took on international gangs and criminal organizations who traffic drugs, guns, and human beings, and she has long believed we need an immigration system that is secure, fair, orderly and humane, a stark contrast from the divisive and dangerous politics of Donald Trump," a Harris campaign aide said in a statement about the visit.

Harris will speak about “how she is pushing the toughest bipartisan border security plan in a generation,” the aide said. (NBC News)

Former President Trump blasted Harris for the border visit, arguing she’s only doing so for “political reasons.”

"After almost four years, Border Czar Kamala Harris has decided, for political reasons, that it’s time for her to go to our broken Southern Border," he said on X. "What a disgrace that she waited so long, allowing millions of people to enter our Country from prisons, mental institutions, and criminal cells all over the World, not just South America, many of those coming are terrorists, and at a level never seen before! She’s trying to con the public like she did a good job at the Border when, in fact, she has destroyed the very fabric of our Nation allowing 21 Million people in from places unknown.

Is This the Best Poll for Trump Yet? Guy Benson
"When Kamala is seen at the Border on Friday, she will pass Hundreds of Miles of Wall that was built by TRUMP, and it is Wall that WORKS!" he continued. "When she speaks, be advised that this woman has allowed more than 21 million people into our Country, totally unvetted, and from places unknown. They are now creating criminal havoc all throughout the Country. Every State is a Border State! When she speaks, I hope everybody remembers that she has caused our cities, towns, and Country itself, tremendous damage, and only I can fix it!"

