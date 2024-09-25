Trump Campaign Releases Statement on 'Specific' Threats From Iran to Assassinate the Former President

The Trump campaign issued a statement Monday evening addressing the ongoing threats from the Iranian regime against the Republican presidential nominee.

"President Trump was briefed earlier today by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence regarding real and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States,” Trump campaign communications director Steven Cheung said in a statement.

"Intelligence officials have identified that these continued and coordinated attacks have heightened in the past few months, and law enforcement officials across all agencies are working to ensure President Trump is protected and the election is free from interference,” he continued.

"Make no mistake, the terror regime in Iran loves the weakness of Kamala Harris, and is terrified of the strength and resolve of President Trump,” Cheung added. “He will let nothing stop him or get in his way to fight for the American people and to Make America Great Again."

The Senate on Tuesday advanced legislation that would increase Trump’s Secret Service protection.

“Over the course of just 65 days, two deranged individuals have tried to kill President Donald Trump, and one was able to shoot him in the head," said Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), who introduced the Enhanced Presidential Security Act, which was led by Reps. Mike Lawler (R-NY) and Ritchie Torres (D-NY) in the lower chamber. "It is unthinkable that this could happen in America today, and it demands the immediate action of Congress. Today, I am proud to have the full support of the Senate to pass the Enhanced Presidential Security Act, which mandates that the USSS provide the same level of protective services to presidential and vice presidential nominees that it affords to sitting presidents and vice presidents. President Trump has great officers and agents working around the clock to keep him safe, but it’s clear that the vile rhetoric toward President Trump has made him a target and more resources are required to ensure the safety of him and his family."

The bill now heads to President Biden's desk.

Trump thanked Congress for their swift efforts to increase his security.

"Big threats on my life by Iran," he said. "The entire U.S. Military is watching and waiting. Moves were already made by Iran that didn’t work out, but they will try again. Not a good situation for anyone. I am surrounded by more men, guns, and weapons than I have ever seen before. Thank you to Congress for unanimously approving far more money to Secret Service - Zero 'NO' Votes, strictly bipartisan. Nice to see Republicans and Democrats get together on something. An attack on a former President is a Death Wish for the attacker!"