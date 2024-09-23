Resurfaced Video of Kamala Destroys Her Latest Fakery on the Border
Is This Hamas Mastermind Dead?
Is This Why a Reporter's Relationship With RFK Jr. Got Exposed?
CNN Guest Drops a Reality Check on the 'Ohio Haitians Revived Springfield' Narrative
Kamala Wants to Debate...Who on CNN?
Why Did the DOJ Release This Letter, Allegedly Written by Routh?
Why the SEC Wants Sanctions Against Musk
Feds Raid Homes of Interim NYPD Commissioner a Week After His Predecessor Resigned...
This May Be the Greatest Thing to Come Out of Trump's 'Eating the...
It’s All They Have
Trump Was Asked If He'll Run Again in 2028 If He Loses This...
Tim Walz: Actually, My Political Agenda Is Your 'Damn Business,' After All
Remember How Kamala Harris Said She’d Gun Down an Intruder in Her Home?...
Why a 7-Eleven Is Closing in DC After Just One Year of Opening
Tipsheet

With a Second Debate Out, Will Trump, Harris Commit to '60 Minutes' Interviews?

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 23, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo

A second debate looks unlikely to happen, but voters might still have another chance to hear a final pitch from former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris in the form of back-to-back interviews on “60 Minutes.” 

Advertisement

According to a report in Axios, the Harris campaign is talking to “60 Minutes” about the possibility of an interview, while Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung previously told the Associated Press to “stay tuned” regarding Trump’s plans. 

Why it matters: With Trump ruling out a second debate with Harris, the CBS News juggernaut — which remains the nation's top-rated news show, drawing 11 million viewers last week for its 57th-season premiere — would give the campaigns one last mass audience, 29 days before Election Day.

The Harris campaign is in active talks with "60 Minutes." Trump sources say an interview is TBD.

  • But a source familiar with the Trump negotiations teased: "Nobody gets ratings like President Donald J. Trump." [...]

Between the lines: Trump loves legacy media and "60 Minutes" remains the granddaddy of news broadcasts, fueled each fall by the show's NFL lead-in.

The backstory: "60 Minutes" took the unusual step of disclosing the interview overtures in a story by AP's David Bauder on Sept. 12.

  • Scott Pelley has been assigned to interview Trump, and Bill Whitaker would interview Harris. Whitaker interviewed Harris last fall — providing a familiarity factor to help entice the campaign.
  • The VP candidates, Tim Walz and JD Vance, are also invited to participate. (Axios)

Recommended

Oh Yeah, They Tried to Kill the President … I Forgot About That Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Bill Owens, executive producer of “60 Minutes," told AP earlier this month he's "confident" the interviews will happen. 

“For either campaign, it wouldn’t be a great look if they turned down an opportunity to be on ‘60 Minutes,'" he said. 

Tags: MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oh Yeah, They Tried to Kill the President … I Forgot About That Kurt Schlichter
Resurfaced Video of Kamala Destroys Her Latest Fakery on the Border Katie Pavlich
Tim Walz: Actually, My Political Agenda Is Your 'Damn Business,' After All Guy Benson
Is This Why a Reporter's Relationship With RFK Jr. Got Exposed? Matt Vespa
Remember How Kamala Harris Said She’d Gun Down an Intruder in Her Home? Well… Madeline Leesman
Why a 7-Eleven Is Closing in DC After Just One Year of Opening Mia Cathell

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oh Yeah, They Tried to Kill the President … I Forgot About That Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement