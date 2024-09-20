How the White House Tried to Clean Up Biden's Latest False Claim

President Joe Biden raised eyebrows Thursday when he claimed he had “never once spoken” to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell since becoming president—a claim that was easily debunked.

On May 31, 2022, Biden met Powell in the Oval Office, where the two discussed inflation alongside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

The guy has literally had several meetings with Jerome Powell in the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/LZddBKnEC9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 19, 2024

Biden’s comment, which came during remarks at the Economic Club of Washington, D.C. and one day after the Fed announced interest rate cuts, was meant to show his respect for the central bank’s independence.

During a White House press briefing later in the day, Council of Economic Advisors Chair Jared Bernstein claimed Biden was referring to a direct conversation with Powell about interest rates.