Springfield Mayor Wants Trump, Harris to Stay Away From the Ohio Town. The Reason He Gave Is Laughable.

Former President Donald Trump has pledged to visit Springfield, Ohio, “in the next two weeks” after claims of whether Haitians are eating people’s pets have been widely debated.

“You may never see me again, but that's OK, gotta do what I gotta do,” Trump joked. "'Whatever happened to Trump?! Well, he never got outta Springfield.'"

Springfield Mayor Rob Rue, a Republican, said he would be “fine” with presidential candidates from either party not visiting the Ohio town, claiming it would be a financial burden on the city.

“It would be an extreme strain on our resources," he said. "So it’d be fine with me if they decided not to make that visit."

Conservatives criticized the mayor for that argument.

The comment comes after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday that recent bomb threats targeting Springfield have all been hoaxes.

“Thirty-three threats; Thirty-three hoaxes,” DeWine said during a press conference in Springfield. “I want to make that very, very clear. None of these had any validity at all.”

DeWine said foreign actors are to blame.

“We have people unfortunately overseas who are taking these actions,” the Republican said. “Some of them are coming from one particular country.”