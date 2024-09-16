Liberal Media Is About to Play This Game Post-Trump Assassination Attempt
Here's What Harris, Biden Had to Say After Second Trump Assassination Attempt

Leah Barkoukis  |  September 16, 2024 9:00 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Vice President Kamala Harris issued a brief statement after the second attempted assassination of her political opponent on Sunday at his golf course in West Palm Beach, Florida. 

“I have been briefed on reports of gunshots fired near former President Trump and his property in Florida, and I am glad he is safe,” she wrote. “Violence has no place in America.” 

Harris' campaign account reposted the message on the VP’s official account.

President Biden also responded to the second assassination attempt.

I have been briefed by my team regarding what federal law enforcement is investigating as a possible assassination attempt of former President Trump today. A suspect is in custody, and I commend the work of the Secret Service and their law enforcement partners for their vigilance and their efforts to keep the former President and those around him safe.

I am relieved that the former President is unharmed. There is an active investigation into this incident as law enforcement gathers more details about what happened.

As I have said many times, there is no place for political violence or for any violence ever in our country, and I have directed my team to continue to ensure that Secret Service has every resource, capability and protective measure necessary to ensure the former President’s continued safety.

Earlier on Sunday, Harris told supporters at a rally in Philadelphia that Trump is "someone who vilifies immigrants. Who promotes, who hates, should never again have the chance to stand behind a microphone or seal of the President of the United States of America.”

