U.S. Embassy in Norway Targeted by Explosive in New Wave of Attacks on American Diplomatic Outposts

Authorities have confirmed that the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, Norway was targeted in an explosive attack early Sunday morning local time. Minor injuries and minimal damage to the diplomatic post have been reported. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Explosion reported at the American Embassy in Oslo, Norway pic.twitter.com/a2cwiUuveL — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 8, 2026

A Norwegian police helicopter is orbiting the US Embassy in Oslo after an explosion was reported. https://t.co/54BG7qLIvp pic.twitter.com/alOhfUUuMV — OSINTtechnical (@Osinttechnical) March 8, 2026

Police in Oslo, Norway have now confirmed that the U.S. Embassy was targeted earlier tonight by an explosive device, with the device detonating around 1:00a.m. outside the consular entrance to the Embassy, resulting in minor injures and damage, according to a statement provided… pic.twitter.com/AvAzOapmH0 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 8, 2026

Heavily armed police officers and other emergency services seen outside the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, Norway, following reports of a possible explosion tonight near the Embassy. pic.twitter.com/8lx85QjTVo — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 8, 2026

"My entire house was shaken by the blast", a resident tells VG https://t.co/t407IaGew0 — Faytuks News (@Faytuks) March 8, 2026

UPDATE: Norwegian police are looking for suspects following the explosion at the US embassy in Oslo - NRK https://t.co/ZLvu62qKcQ — Faytuks News (@Faytuks) March 8, 2026

A lot of people in different parts of Oslo both felt and heard the boom in the vicinity of the US embassy.



Area looks calm now. Police are stopping and searching cars in the vicinity of the embassy. https://t.co/DSwel3fwHv — Faytuks News (@Faytuks) March 8, 2026

The U.S. Embassy in Iraq has also come under attack today, with reports of rockets and drones having been launched at the facility.

U.S. Army C-RAM activity over the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, Iraq, in response to an incoming drone attack. pic.twitter.com/ZO1pulfWUo — OSINTWarfare (@OSINTWarfare) March 7, 2026

Iraq says it will "pursue the perpetrators" after a missile hit the U.S. embassy's helipad. pic.twitter.com/EQJZAuOhYV — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 7, 2026

These cases mark yet another attack on American diplomatic posts since the start of Operation Epic Fury. The embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was subject to attack by two Iranian drones, and the U.S. Consulate in Dubai. No one was injured in either case.

