U.S. Embassy in Norway Targeted by Explosive in New Wave of Attacks on American Diplomatic Outposts

Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night
Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night
The Nine Lives of Kristi Noem...and She Used Them All Very Quickly
The Nine Lives of Kristi Noem...and She Used Them All Very Quickly
Report: Russia Is Helping Iran Target US Forces
Report: Russia Is Helping Iran Target US Forces
VIP
It Must Be Nice Being Married to a Democrat
It Must Be Nice Being Married to a Democrat
Virginia Fraud Ring Allegedly Used Jail Inmates’ Identities to Steal Pandemic Benefits
Virginia Fraud Ring Allegedly Used Jail Inmates’ Identities to Steal Pandemic Benefits
VIP
Illegal Immigrant Arrested for Allegedly Voting in 2024 Pennsylvania Federal Election
Illegal Immigrant Arrested for Allegedly Voting in 2024 Pennsylvania Federal Election
Key Iranian Oil Infrastructure Targeted in Latest Operation Epic Fury Strikes
Key Iranian Oil Infrastructure Targeted in Latest Operation Epic Fury Strikes
Six U.S. Soldiers Killed in Iran Strike Honored at Dover Air Force Base
Six U.S. Soldiers Killed in Iran Strike Honored at Dover Air Force Base
FBI: Two Charged in Fraud Ring That Targeted Seniors Across Ohio, Michigan, and Beyond
FBI: Two Charged in Fraud Ring That Targeted Seniors Across Ohio, Michigan, and...
This New Report Destroys the Leftist Narrative on the Iranian Ship Sinking
This New Report Destroys the Leftist Narrative on the Iranian Ship Sinking
Jury Convicts Two Women of Stalking ICE Officer After Livestreamed Pursuit
Jury Convicts Two Women of Stalking ICE Officer After Livestreamed Pursuit
Southwest Flight Diverted Over Bomb Threat While Democrats Keep DHS Defunded
Southwest Flight Diverted Over Bomb Threat While Democrats Keep DHS Defunded
John Cornyn Announces Support for Ending Silent Filibuster to Pass SAVE America Act
John Cornyn Announces Support for Ending Silent Filibuster to Pass SAVE America Act
Anti-Communist Protests Erupt in Havana As Trump Eyes Shake-Up in Cuban Leadership
Anti-Communist Protests Erupt in Havana As Trump Eyes Shake-Up in Cuban Leadership
Tipsheet

U.S. Embassy in Norway Targeted by Explosive in New Wave of Attacks on American Diplomatic Outposts

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | March 07, 2026 9:00 PM
U.S. Embassy in Norway Targeted by Explosive in New Wave of Attacks on American Diplomatic Outposts
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Authorities have confirmed that the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, Norway was targeted in an explosive attack early Sunday morning local time. Minor injuries and minimal damage to the diplomatic post have been reported. No suspects have been arrested at this time.

Advertisement

Recommended

Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Related:

IRAQ NORWAY SAUDI ARABIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES OPERATION EPIC FURY

The U.S. Embassy in Iraq has also come under attack today, with reports of rockets and drones having been launched at the facility.

These cases mark yet another attack on American diplomatic posts since the start of Operation Epic Fury. The embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia was subject to attack by two Iranian drones, and the U.S. Consulate in Dubai. No one was injured in either case.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all. 

Help us report the truth about the Trump administration’s decisive actions to keep Americans safe and bring peace to the world. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night Matt Vespa
Whose ‘Stolen’ Land Is It, Anyway? Paul Driessen
This New Report Destroys the Leftist Narrative on the Iranian Ship Sinking Joseph Chalfant
Key Iranian Oil Infrastructure Targeted in Latest Operation Epic Fury Strikes Joseph Chalfant
China’s 90-Day Energy Trap Walter Curt
The Mother of All Shakedowns: California Reparations Jeff Davidson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bill Maher Made Adam Schiff and Don Lemon Look Like Morons Last Night Matt Vespa
Advertisement