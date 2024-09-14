Trump Sent a Birthday Note to a Boy With a Rare Brain Disorder. The Video Will Bring You to Tears.

Former President Donald Trump was praised for sending birthday wishes to a New York boy, Liam, who suffers from a rare brain disorder and growth hormone deficiency.

Trump’s note to the young fan brought the child to tears.

Dear Liam, Happy 8th birthday. Mrs. Trump and I hope you enjoy this special occasion surrounded by the love of your family and friends. We are so encouraged by the strength and determination you have shown throughout your young life and send our love and best wishes to you as you continue to fight. Remember you are never alone and we are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers for continued care and good health. May God bless you and your family. Stay strong. Sincerely, Donald Trump

When the child’s mother asks what Liam wants to say to the GOP presidential nominee, he musters up a “thank you” behind his tears. "I love you," he added.

This was sent to me by Liam’s family…



Donald Trump didn’t ask for Credit for this. He just did it. Because he’s a good person. No matter what the media tries to say — kevin smith (@kevin_smith45) September 12, 2024

The Trump campaign's social media accounts also shared the video, wishing Liam a very happy birthday.

“It’s amazing how a small gesture, even for a complete stranger, can brighten someone’s world or even change it completely,” Sky News host James Macpherson said, sharing the video with viewers. “So good on you, Donald Trump.”

Many others agreed.

This is absolutely beautiful.



President Trump has a MASSIVE heart ❤️



This stuff very rarely gets publicized, as the media doesn’t want you to see it. https://t.co/ZLhciquBpQ — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) September 12, 2024