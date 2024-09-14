Joe Biden Did More Than Wear a MAGA Hat at a PA Event....
Tipsheet

Trump Sent a Birthday Note to a Boy With a Rare Brain Disorder. The Video Will Bring You to Tears.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 14, 2024 7:00 AM

Former President Donald Trump was praised for sending birthday wishes to a New York boy, Liam, who suffers from a rare brain disorder and growth hormone deficiency.

Trump’s note to the young fan brought the child to tears. 

Dear Liam,

Happy 8th birthday. Mrs. Trump and I hope you enjoy this special occasion surrounded by the love of your family and friends. We are so encouraged by the strength and determination you have shown throughout your young life and send our love and best wishes to you as you continue to fight. Remember you are never alone and we are keeping you in our thoughts and prayers for continued care and good health. May God bless you and your family. Stay strong.

Sincerely,

Donald Trump

When the child’s mother asks what Liam wants to say to the GOP presidential nominee, he musters up a “thank you” behind his tears. "I love you," he added. 

If Kamala Wants to Win Pennsylvania, This Isn't the Way to Do It. Matt Vespa
The Trump campaign's social media accounts also shared the video, wishing Liam a very happy birthday. 

“It’s amazing how a small gesture, even for a complete stranger, can brighten someone’s world or even change it completely,” Sky News host James Macpherson said, sharing the video with viewers. “So good on you, Donald Trump.”

Many others agreed. 

