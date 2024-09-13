Trump Unveils New Policy Plan to Eliminate Taxes on Overtime Pay

Former President Donald Trump has proposed eliminating taxes on overtime pay for those who work more than 40 hours per week.

“We will end all taxes on overtime. You know what that means? Think of that. That gives people more of an incentive to work, it gives the companies a lot, it’s a lot easier to get the people,” Trump told Arizona rallygoers. “The people who work overtime are among the hardest working citizens in our country, and for too long no one in Washington has been looking out for them.”

Advertisement

🚨NEW POLICY ALERT🚨



President Trump announces a new plan to eliminate all taxes on OVERTIME pay.



"The people who work overtime are among the hardest working citizens in our country -- When you pass 40 hours a week, your overtime hours will be tax free." pic.twitter.com/YQvSOUHr0w — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 12, 2024

✅No Tax on Tips



✅No Tax on Social Security



✅No Tax on Overtime



Make America Great Again https://t.co/ftIkb0AteJ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 12, 2024

The Harris campaign pushed back, calling the idea “desperate.”

“No matter how much he lies now, Donald Trump’s record and agenda are clear – as president, he stole millions of dollars of wages from the workers he purports to represent,” Harris spokesperson Joseph Costello said in a statement.

“He is desperate and scrambling and saying whatever it takes to try to trick people into voting for him,” Costello continued. “If he takes power again, he will only look out for himself and his billionaire buddies and their big corporations. There’s only one candidate in this race who will actually fight for workers: Vice President Kamala Harris.”

The Trump campaign previously set the record straight on the Harris-Walz campaign's false claim that he "blocked overtime for millions of workers."

WALZ: "Trump blocked overtime for millions of workers."



FAKE NEWS — Obama's overtime rule was blocked by a judge (*under Obama*), so President Trump created his own overtime rule that made 1.2 million workers eligible for OT pay. pic.twitter.com/CwC9GVGV4N — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 2, 2024







