Tipsheet

Kennedy Clarifies His Strategy to Help Trump Win a Landslide Victory in November

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 12, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. suspended his presidential campaign last month, the Democrat-turned-independent urged his supporters in swings states to back former President Donald Trump. Now he’s asking backers across the U.S. to vote for the GOP presidential nominee.  

“Bottom line: No matter what state you live in, VOTE TRUMP,” Kennedy told his followers on X, sharing a video message. 

“That’s the only way that we can get me and everything I stand for into Washington, D.C. and fulfill the mission that motivated my campaign," he said.  

“[Harris] thinks and the Democratic establishment thinks that free speech is a privilege, but you know and I know that it’s a right," he continued. "And if Kamala Harris is elected, the powers behind her will quash that right. They're already halfway there. It will be too late by 2028. Once we’re in the grips of totalitarianism, we’re not going to be able to vote our way out of it. This is our last chance to stop them."

Kennedy explained that he had long discussions with Trump, his team, and his family about the significance of the free speech issue, and that the former president fully understands how dangerous the "censorship machine" truly is.

"Remember, he was kicked off Twitter back in 2021 and he has experienced directly how government agencies are being weaponized to destroy the government's political opponents," Kennedy added. "He's going to be relying on me to help clean up that corruption and that’s why I'm relying on my supporters like you to help him return to the White House."

Harris Might Want to Halt Her Post-Debate Victory Lap After Seeing This Leah Barkoukis
The independent predicted the 2024 election could be close, and that a disputed result would further tear our fractured nation apart.  

"President Trump needs to win in a landslide," Kennedy said, in both the Electoral College and the popular vote. 

"Let’s get Donal Trump elected on November 5th so we can restore our Constitution, so that we can revive the middle class, so that we can rescue our democracy, end censorship and surveillance, unravel the war machine, protect children’s health and make America healthy again," Kennedy said. 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP 2024 ELECTION ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR

