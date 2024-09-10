Chicago Police Confiscate Gun From CCL Holder Who Used It to Defend Family

A Chicago woman says she’s looking to move after she had to defend her children from a man who allegedly tried to break into their home.

“I’m just super shaken up. I’m a single mom. I live here with my children, so that’s the last thing I expect, for someone to try and come in on my daughter,” the woman told WGN News. “It’s just like a nightmare that came true.”

The woman, a concealed carry license holder, warned the attempted burglar she had a gun before she fired at him.

“While she was showering, a guy like put his hand through the window and she ran out, ‘Mom, somebody’s coming through my room, coming through my window,’” the woman recalled. “I just went into action and when I actually saw the guy, he was still hanging on her window and he just looked at me and I said, ‘I’ve got a gun, I’m going to shoot.’ I just fired a shot. I didn’t even know he was hit ’til the police came.”

She said she’s had the firearm for several years but that was the first time she had to use it.

While neighbors praised the woman for defending her family, according to ABC 7, Chicago police confiscated her gun.

