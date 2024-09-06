White House Responds to What Putin Said About Kamala Harris

White House national security communications advisor John Kirby hit back at Russian President Vladimir Putin, who jokingly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, saying he “shouldn’t be favoring anybody one way or another.”

Advertisement

Kirby, who said he wished the Russian leader would “stop talking about our election” and “stop interfering in it,” argued only the American people should have a say in the outcome of the 2024 election.

"The only people who should get to determine who the next president of the United States is is the American people," he told the press.

Kirby was responding to Putin claiming Harris was Russia’s new “favorite” after President Biden was pushed off the Democratic Party ticket, comments that destroyed the Russian collusion narrative.

“First of all, Biden recommended all his supporters to support Ms. Harris. We previously said Biden was our preferred candidate. So now we will do as he said, we will support her,” he said during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia.

“Second, she laughs so expressively and infectiously. That means that she is doing well. Trump has imposed more sanctions on Russia than any president has imposed before, and if Harris is doing well, then perhaps she will refrain from doing this kind of thing,” added Putin, smirking.

Vladimir Putin endorses Kamala Harris with a smirking grin, barely able to hide his glee at the prospect. pic.twitter.com/sXm8dNiebh — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 5, 2024

During a campaign stop on Thursday, Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump said he wasn’t sure what to make of the endorsement.

“I don’t know if I’m insulted or he did me a favor," Trump said.