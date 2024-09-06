The 2024 Russian Collusion Narrative Just Imploded

Did you see we’re back to this nonsense again? The Russians are trying to interfere in the 2024 election—it’s the reboot of this failed political franchise. It’s to the point where we’re all desensitized to it because it’s a fake story. No concrete evidence was discovered linking former President Donald Trump to the Kremlin, but here we are again. One must wonder if Kamala Harris’ internals are that poor. Yet, this narrative imploded within 36 hours after Vladimir Putin mouthed off who he wanted to see as the next president of the United States.

First, here’s what set off this circus again (via CBS News):

The Biden administration accused Russia of attempting to interfere in the 2024 presidential election, including through a sophisticated influence campaign that involved the creation of fake news sites designed to covertly spread Russian propaganda. The Justice Department filed charges against two people and seized more than two dozen internet domains used in a foreign malign influence campaign, allegedly directed by the Russian government, officials said. The State and Treasury Departments are set to announce a series of parallel actions against Russia. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the efforts at the start of a meeting of the Election Threats Task Force that included FBI Director Chris Wray and top Justice Department officials.

And Moscow, with the knockout punch to the Democrats’ manufactured narrative: Putin is a Kamala supporter, neck-deep in ‘brat’ summer. And now, all Democrats are Kremlin agents. I didn’t make up these rules.

She’s now a Kremlin-puppet.



Sorry, I don’t make the guilt by association rules. The left did that. https://t.co/5i94WMjYYd — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 5, 2024

White dudes for Kamala pic.twitter.com/EBfy5F9P7m — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 5, 2024

DONALD TRUMP:



"Putin came out today. He endorsed Kamala."



"Was I supposed to call him up and say thank you very much?!"



"I don't know exactly what to say about that. I don't know if I'm insulted!" pic.twitter.com/r7uHy3E8Nz — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2024

According to the logic of DOJ, everyone supporting Kamala Harris is now participating in a Russian operation to interfere in our elections. https://t.co/wRlPrUNSrF — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 5, 2024

Is it trolling? Likely, but who cares—this whole story has become a punchline, as it should. And the folks having a meltdown about it are the usual suspects:

Joe Scarborough responds to Putin praising Kamala: “That is some Olympic level trolling 😡”



He’s so upset lol pic.twitter.com/LtccxPgG8v — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 5, 2024

“Morning Joe” says that RussiaGate has “clearly” been proven true:



“The kids call it gaslighting!” pic.twitter.com/Ee9NWWUzYt — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 5, 2024

Carry on and ignore the Russian collusion hysterics, folks.