Kamala's Top Surrogate Just Bulldozed One of Her Only Policy Proposals
There Was One Slight Problem With Fox News' Town Hall Event With Trump
More Polls Show Bad News for Kamala Harris
James Carville Warned This Sort of Stuff Is Poisonous for Liberals
The More People Hear From Kamala Harris The Less They Like Her
It's Not Bibi's Fault
A Familiar Face Is Coming Back to CNN
Harris Appears to Flip Flop on Yet Another Issue
Beer Giant Becomes Latest Company to Ditch Its Woke Policies
KamalaGPT
The Constitution Stands in Their Way, So...
Flashback: Kamala Harris Called for Removing Police from Schools
Abortion and Identity Politics Are Harris's Pathways to Victory
When the Moral Compass Keeps Spinning Around and Around
Tipsheet

Here's the Message RFK Jr. Is Sending to Supporters if He Can't Get Name Removed From Some Ballots

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 05, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he will campaign with former President Donald Trump and his surrogates in battleground states after suspending his presidential bid last month and backing the GOP presidential nominee.

Advertisement

“We’re planning a Make America Healthy Again tour where we’re going to visit almost all of those states,” Kennedy said Wednesday on NewsNation. 

“So, I will be doing rallies in each of those states over the next 61 days,” he continued. “We want to, if we’re going to accomplish the mission that I set out to accomplish when I got into this campaign — end the censorship, end the surveillance, to get out of the Ukraine war and unravel the war machine and the chronic disease epidemic — the only way to do that is to get President Trump in the White House and me into Washington. So we’re going to pull out all the stops to make sure that happens.”  

Kennedy, who is part of Trump’s transition team, said there would be an emphasis on the states where his name will remain on the ballot despite his efforts to get it removed. 

"We're going to send a very strong message out that people who are my supporters, that we want them to vote for President Trump, that's the only way to get me into Washington," he said. 

Recommended

There Was One Slight Problem With Fox News' Town Hall Event With Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement
Tags: ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

There Was One Slight Problem With Fox News' Town Hall Event With Trump Matt Vespa
More Polls Show Bad News for Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Another Dumb, New Rule We Nevertheless Need to Make Them Obey Kurt Schlichter
James Carville Warned This Sort of Stuff Is Poisonous for Liberals Matt Vespa
Harris Appears to Flip Flop on Yet Another Issue Leah Barkoukis
The More People Hear From Kamala Harris The Less They Like Her Derek Hunter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
There Was One Slight Problem With Fox News' Town Hall Event With Trump Matt Vespa
Advertisement