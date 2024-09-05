Here's the Message RFK Jr. Is Sending to Supporters if He Can't Get Name Removed From Some Ballots

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he will campaign with former President Donald Trump and his surrogates in battleground states after suspending his presidential bid last month and backing the GOP presidential nominee.

“We’re planning a Make America Healthy Again tour where we’re going to visit almost all of those states,” Kennedy said Wednesday on NewsNation.

“So, I will be doing rallies in each of those states over the next 61 days,” he continued. “We want to, if we’re going to accomplish the mission that I set out to accomplish when I got into this campaign — end the censorship, end the surveillance, to get out of the Ukraine war and unravel the war machine and the chronic disease epidemic — the only way to do that is to get President Trump in the White House and me into Washington. So we’re going to pull out all the stops to make sure that happens.”

Kennedy, who is part of Trump’s transition team, said there would be an emphasis on the states where his name will remain on the ballot despite his efforts to get it removed.

"We're going to send a very strong message out that people who are my supporters, that we want them to vote for President Trump, that's the only way to get me into Washington," he said.

