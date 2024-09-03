Netanyahu Blasts UK Decision to Suspend Some Arms Exports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blasted the UK government’s decision to suspend some arms sales to the nation, calling the move “shameful” and “misguided.”

“Days after Hamas executed six Israeli hostages, the UK government suspended thirty arms licenses to Israel,” the prime minister’s officer said on X. “This shameful decision will not change Israel’s determination to defeat Hamas, a genocidal terrorist organization that savagely murdered 1200 people on October 7, including 14 British citizens."

The statement went on to note that there are five British citizens among the more than 100 hostages being held by Hamas.

“Instead of standing with Israel, a fellow democracy defending itself against barbarism, Britain’s misguided decision will only embolden Hamas," the statement continued. “Israel is pursuing a just war with just means, taking unprecedented measures to keep civilians out of harm’s way and comporting fully with international law."

The prime minister's office pledged to continue its fight, regardless of the UK government's move.

"Just as Britain’s heroic stand against the Nazis is seen today as having been vital in defending our common civilization, so too will history judge Israel’s stand against Hamas and Iran’s axis of terror," the statement added. "With or without British arms, Israel will win this war and secure our common future."

In a summary of its decision to suspend 30 out of 350 arms export licenses to the nation, the UK government pointed to Israel’s “insufficient” level of aid to Gaza and its treatment of detainees as key factors.