Wait, Hillary Clinton Is Giving Kamala Harris Advice?
Shanahan Praised for Hilarious Ad About Trump Derangement Syndrome

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 01, 2024 9:30 AM
Nicole Shanahan, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s ex-running mate, shared a humorous ad on Thursday tackling Trump Derangement Syndrome head on.

In the two-minute video, fashioned after a pharmaceutical ad, the narrator asks if you or your loved ones suffer from TDS.

“Do you dismiss or deny the current issues facing our country, such as historic inflation, illegal immigration, corporate corruption, World War III ecalataion, and the chronic disease epidemic? Are you willing to elect someone who was the least popular vice president in modern history and who offers no policy or vision for American simply because your brain keeps telling you ‘anyone but Trump’? If so, you might be struggling from TDS.”

The ad then introduces the solution: “Independence.”

“With independence, I now realize the media is run by the Democrat elite who are a corrupt oligarchy that censors free speech, silences political opponents, supports forever wars, and abandons democracy by anointing its candidates,” a female says.

“Independence may not be for everyone,” the narrator continues. “If you enjoy being lied to about your president’s cognitive abilities, support Orwellian totalitarianism, or are excited about communist fiscal policy, independence may not be right for you.”

“Ask your doctor if independence is right for you and enjoy your freedoms once again,” the ad concludes.

Shanahan has been open about how she used to be "completely misinformed about what MAGA is," falsely believing they were "gun toting radicals who wanted to come to my doorstep and rip my liberal family out of my house...and do horrible things to liberals," which she says is "how MAGA has been sold to a huge portion of America by the mainstream media."

She learned, however, that there are "really, really smart, thoughtful, intellectual people in MAGA." 

Shanahan spoke about how it's been "glorious" to see the coming together of Trump supporters and Kennedy followers.

