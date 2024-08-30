Vance Responds to Whether Trump Would Appoint a Democrat to Cabinet

Republican Vice Presidential nominee JD Vance said former President Donald Trump would be open to appointing a Democrat to his cabinet if elected.

"Oh, of course we would," he said on "Fox and Friends." "We have got a lot of Democratic support. We just got RFK. Jr., of course, and Tulsi Gabbard who endorsed the president in just the last couple of days. If you look at the Trump movement in 2024, it is actually the common sense big tent movement in American politics. We don’t agree on everything, of course. Not everybody who votes for Donald Trump will agree with every policy issue, but we agree on the basics. We agree that American energy prices should be lower. We agree we should make more of our own stuff in the United States of America. We agree that we should close down the border and stop the flow of illegal drugs and trafficking into our country. It is just the basic, common-sense stuff."

The Ohio senator was responding to Vice President Kamala Harris saying during her Thursday interview on CNN that she would appoint a Republican to serve in her cabinet though she did not name anyone in particular.

“I think it’s important to have people at the table — when some of the most important decisions are being made — that have different views, different experiences,” Harris said. “And I think it would be to the benefit of the American public to have a member of my Cabinet who was a Republican.”

Dana Bash: "Will you appoint a Republican to your cabinet?"



Kamala Harris: "Yes, I would!"



Bash: "Anyone in mind?"



Harris: "No. No one in particular in mind!"



Do you believe her? pic.twitter.com/LrJgbEzZg4 — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) August 30, 2024

Whether she is sincere about that is questionable.

Kamala Harris says she’d appoint a Republican to her cabinet. During her time in the Senate, she had the worst rating for working across the aisle. Dead last actually.



So, I’m sure she’s being sincere. — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) August 29, 2024

We all know that Kamala Harris saying she’d appoint a Republican to serve in her cabinet is just more pandering.



She’s talking about Liz Cheney or Adam Kinzinger.



Not actual conservatives.



This whole remake of Harris is fake. She’s the same California Marxist she’s always… — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) August 30, 2024

"Kamala Harris wants to say she’s the big tent candidate and she wants to say she stands for a totally different platform than what she ran on three years ago," Vance continued. "But she’s governed as a radical and will govern further as a radical and Donald Trump has the record of lower prices, higher wages and peace across the world. The contrast is extraordinary. We just have to remind the American people that the proof is in the pudding. Donald Trump did a good job. Kamala Harris did a bad one."