Tucker Carlson Had the Best Response to Handwritten Letter Kamala Harris Posted

Tucker Carlson had conservative X users in stitches on Wednesday over how he responded to a handwritten letter posted by Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

The note, allegedly written by a conservative named Tucker, expressed “gratitude” for “President Biden’s efforts to establish common sense gun safety laws.”

"Tucker, thank you for writing to me," Harris responded, sharing an image of the note. "While we may not agree on every issue, we both know that every person in our nation should have the freedom to live safe from gun violence. The majority of Americans stand with us in support of commonsense gun safety legislation."

Of course the real Tucker Carlson didn’t write it, a “moronic” suggestion he told one media outlet, but some argued Harris's intent was to suggest as much.

The implication here is that Tucker Carlson, who famously DOES NOT ADVOCATE FOR GUN BANS, wrote this letter. Could the Harris-Walz team be any more disingenuous? — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 28, 2024

Soon after, Carlson got to work creating his own satirical letter from a "fan" who goes by the name "Kamala."

Letter from a fan. pic.twitter.com/ukRd1Ykpsg — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 28, 2024

This is called OWNING. Genius, good sir. Well done! — Chuck Callesto (@ChuckCallesto) August 28, 2024

I can't stop laughing after reading this... LOL!!! — Matt Couch (@RealMattCouch) August 28, 2024

Well played. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 28, 2024