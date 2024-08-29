JD Vance Is Crushing It As Trump's Running Mate
Tipsheet

Tucker Carlson Had the Best Response to Handwritten Letter Kamala Harris Posted

Leah Barkoukis
August 29, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Tucker Carlson had conservative X users in stitches on Wednesday over how he responded to a handwritten letter posted by Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris. 

The note, allegedly written by a conservative named Tucker, expressed “gratitude” for “President Biden’s efforts to establish common sense gun safety laws.”

"Tucker, thank you for writing to me," Harris responded, sharing an image of the note. "While we may not agree on every issue, we both know that every person in our nation should have the freedom to live safe from gun violence. The majority of Americans stand with us in support of commonsense gun safety legislation."

Of course the real Tucker Carlson didn’t write it, a “moronic” suggestion he told one media outlet, but some argued Harris's intent was to suggest as much. 

Soon after, Carlson got to work creating his own satirical letter from a "fan" who goes by the name "Kamala." 

