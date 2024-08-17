'A Matter of Life and Death': Milwaukee Police Association Endorses Trump-Vance

The Milwaukee Police Association endorsed the Trump-Vance campaign on Friday in a statement that emphasized the many challenges facing officers in the city.

“We like to say the Milwaukee Police Association is the ‘force behind the force,’” said MPA president Alex Ayala. “We use the words ‘honor’ and ‘service’ when we talk about the brave men and women of our department. Their importance extends far beyond the uniform and badge; it is about their commitment to serving and protecting us all.”

Ayala highlighted the issues facing law enforcement in Milwaukee: “low bail for dangerous criminals, the need for an honest and concerted effort to pursue those offenders wanted on bench warrants, low officer morale in an often-anti-police society, rushes to judgment in officer-involved incidents, not to mention the staffing crisis that requires officers to spend even more time away from their families.”

Emphasizing how bad the staffing shortage is, Ayala noted that sometimes there will only be one squad to patrol an area that covers about 44,000 residents.

While those challenges are great, the MPA believes with the right leaders in office, solutions are possible.

“Addressing these issues isn’t political—it is truly a matter of life and death to Milwaukee,” Ayala said in closing.

Vance, who was in Milwaukee visiting with the MPA, ensured the officers knew how much support they have and would receive if the GOP ticket wins in the 2024 election.

"To the police officers: we support you. We love you. We know it's not easy to be a police officer. We know we're losing a lot of good people from the force, some doing retirement, but some they're just sick of all the garbage," he said. "In about six months, your job is going to become a hell of a lot easier."

Trump said it is a "great honor" to receive the endorsement.