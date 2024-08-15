There's an Update on the Voting Machine Company President Who Was Indicted
Here's the Part of the Trump-Musk Interview That Prompted UAW to File Complaints With the NLRB

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 15, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais

The United Auto Workers union filed complaints with the National Labor Relations Board against President Donald Trump and Elon Musk over a portion of their two-hour interview this week. 

"You're the greatest cutter," Trump told the tech mogul during Monday’s conversation, referring to Musk not tolerating striking workers. "I mean, I look at what you do. You walk in, you just say: 'You want to quit?' They go on strike - I won't mention the name of the company - but they go on strike. And you say: 'That's OK, you're all gone.'" 

The UAW claims the exchange was an attempt to threaten and intimidate workers. Musk only chuckled in response to Trump’s remark, which former NLRB chair Wilma Liebman told Reuters would make it difficult to find him liable.  

Under federal law, workers cannot be fired for going on strike, and threatening to do so is illegal under the National Labor Relations Act, the UAW said in a statement.

After the union's action on Tuesday, Musk criticized UAW President Shawn Fain in a social media post, alluding to two past union presidents who went to prison for bribery and corruption. "Based on recent news, it looks like this guy will join them!" Musk said.

A court-appointed monitor of the UAW is investigating several union executives, including allegations that Fain retaliated against a member of his board when the person did not take actions that would have benefitted Fain's domestic partner and her sister. The UAW could not immediately be reached to comment on Musk's response. (Reuters)

The Trump-Vance campaign fired back, with senior adviser Brian Hughes telling Reuters the "frivolous lawsuit is a shameless political stunt intended to erode President Trump's overwhelming support among America's workers."

