'Clearly a Cover-Up': Secret Service Presser Reveals More Damning Updates on Trump Assassi...
After 9/11 Plea Deal Fiasco, There's Only One Thing to Say About This...
Biden's Call to Netanyahu Revealed a Craven Political Goal
Trump Is Ready to Debate Kamala
The Democrats’ Obsession with Race
Will Iran Ever Be Held Accountable for its 36-Year-Old Genocide?
When the Fruit of LGBTQ Hits You In the Face
Pentagon Beefs Up Security Amid Iran Threat, With 'Land-Based’ Firepower, Troops
Beyond Cigarettes: How Heated Tobacco Products Could Transform U.S. Smoking Rates
Treasury Department: Anti-ESG Laws Are a Threat to National Security
Kamala Harris Supports Women’s Rights Except When She Doesn’t
Solving the Debt Crisis is a Bipartisan Issue
Five Lies That Democrats and the Media Will Use to Rewrite History for...
Undermining Justice: The Perils of Biden's Supreme Court Reforms
Tipsheet

Court Hands Down 'Unconscionable' Ruling in Case About School That Gave Vaccine to Child Without Consent

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 03, 2024 8:00 AM
AP Photo/Ted S. Warren

The Vermont Supreme Court ruled last week that a family whose child was vaccinated against COVID-19 without consent cannot sue the school district. 

Despite the father informing a school official prior to the November 2021 clinic that he did not want his child vaccinated—and the child verbally protesting (“Dad said no”)—the child was given one dose of Pfizer’s COVID vaccine after accidentally wearing the name tag of another student, the ruling states. According to Crisis in the Classroom, "The second student had allegedly already received a vaccination earlier that day." 

Advertisement

Academy School officials eventually realized the error and called L.P.'s parents to apologize, who later removed their child from the school, according to the ruling. 

The Vermont Supreme Court ruled Friday state and school officials involved in the matter are protected under the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness (PREP) Act, which provides liability immunity. In the event of a public health emergency, the PREP Act ensures certain "covered persons" are immune from claims causally related to the use of a "covered countermeasure." A vaccine is considered a covered countermeasure.

"To avoid dismissal on immunity grounds, plaintiffs would have had to present wellpleaded allegations showing that (1) at least one defendant was not a covered person, (2) some conduct by a defendant was not causally related to administering a covered countermeasure, (3) the substance injected into L.P. was not a covered countermeasure, or (4) there was no PREP Act declaration in effect at the time L.P. was injected," the ruling reads.

The high court's ruling affirms a January 2023 decision by a state superior court. (CITC)

Recommended

'Clearly a Cover-Up': Secret Service Presser Reveals More Damning Updates on Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
Advertisement

 Critics blasted the ruling.

Tags: COVID VACCINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Clearly a Cover-Up': Secret Service Presser Reveals More Damning Updates on Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
Biden's Call to Netanyahu Revealed a Craven Political Goal Matt Vespa
They Visited the Biden White House At Least 50 Times, And Their War Cry Is 'F**k White Women' Matt Vespa
After 9/11 Plea Deal Fiasco, There's Only One Thing to Say About This Biden White House Matt Vespa
Trump Is Ready to Debate Kamala Matt Vespa
Here's What Democrats Really Think About Kamala Harris Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
'Clearly a Cover-Up': Secret Service Presser Reveals More Damning Updates on Trump Assassination Attempt Matt Vespa
Advertisement