Kamala Harris Knocked for Being Out-of-Touch With Voters Over Where She's Making a TV Appearance

Vice President Kamala Harris will share a get-out-the-vote message on the “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season finale on Friday.

While the episode was filmed last month before she became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, according to Deadline, it marks her first major television appearance since she took over the top spot on the Democratic ticket.

Advertisement

“Each day we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride. So, as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember, no one is alone," she says in the clip shared Thursday.

“We are all in this together, and your vote is your power," she adds. “So please make sure your voice is heard this November and register to vote at vote.gov."

You better VOTE! 🗣️



Vice President Kamala Harris dropped by the Werk Room with a word! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/KGS6pU2zOq — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) July 25, 2024

Kamala Harris becomes the first sitting Vice President to appear on RuPaul's Drag Race pic.twitter.com/DwxP803WmY — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 25, 2024

Conservatives said the appearance shows how out-of-touch she is with working class voters.

This is a woman in touch with the heartland. https://t.co/1WObt3gSBd — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 25, 2024

Reaching out to the Normies https://t.co/sbBQsUSiqc — Jim Hanson (@JimHansonDC) July 25, 2024