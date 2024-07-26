Republicans Push Back Against Dems Latest Conspiracy Theory on Trump
An Honorary Squad Member Runs for President
CNN Contributor Completely Melts Down Over Donald Trump's Debate Remarks
I Can't Say That Your Worst Fears Aren't True
A Horde of Officials at the Supposedly Apolitical Justice Department Just Endorsed Harris
Ronny Jackson Pushes Back on FBI Director's Claim That Trump May Not Have...
Guess Who Just Joined TikTok Despite Biden Signing a Bill That Could Ban...
Biden Campaign Co-Chair Explains Why the President Was Pushed Out of the Race
Trump Rips Christopher Wray for What He Just Suggested About the Assassination Attempt
The Obamas Break Their Silence on Kamala Harris
Was Kamala Harris Complicit in Covering Up for Joe Biden? This Poll Is...
Here's Another Kamala Clip That She Hopes Voters Never See
Here's What John Kirby Had to Say When Asked About the Pro-Hamas Mayhem...
Trump Campaign Provides Another Update on the Debates
Tipsheet

Kamala Harris Knocked for Being Out-of-Touch With Voters Over Where She's Making a TV Appearance

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 26, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Vice President Kamala Harris will share a get-out-the-vote message on the “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” season finale on Friday.

While the episode was filmed last month before she became the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, according to Deadline, it marks her first major television appearance since she took over the top spot on the Democratic ticket. 

Advertisement

“Each day we are seeing our rights and freedoms under attack, including the right of everyone to be who they are, love who they love, openly and with pride. So, as we fight back against these attacks, let’s all remember, no one is alone," she says in the clip shared Thursday. 

“We are all in this together, and your vote is your power," she adds. “So please make sure your voice is heard this November and register to vote at vote.gov."

Conservatives said the appearance shows how out-of-touch she is with working class voters.

Recommended

Here's Another Kamala Clip That She Hopes Voters Never See Guy Benson
Advertisement
Tags: KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's Another Kamala Clip That She Hopes Voters Never See Guy Benson
CNN Contributor Completely Melts Down Over Donald Trump's Debate Remarks Matt Vespa
Republicans Push Back Against Dems Latest Conspiracy Theory on Trump Katie Pavlich
Coup Upon Coup Upon Coup Victor Davis Hanson
Ronny Jackson Pushes Back on FBI Director's Claim That Trump May Not Have Been Shot Spencer Brown
Here's What John Kirby Had to Say When Asked About the Pro-Hamas Mayhem in D.C. Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's Another Kamala Clip That She Hopes Voters Never See Guy Benson
Advertisement