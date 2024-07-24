Musk Responds to Report Claiming He's Donating Huge Monthly Sum to Pro-Trump Super PAC

Billionaire Elon Musk again denied a recent report that alleged he is donating $45 million per month to a super PAC supporting GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.

"What's been reported in the media is simply not true," Musk told Canadian psychologist and conservative commentator Jordan Peterson. "I am not donating $45 million a month to Trump."

“The intent is to promote the principles that made America great in the first place. So I wouldn't say that I'm MAGA, 'Make America Great Again,' I think America is great. I'm more MAG - 'Make America Greater.'”@elonmusk tells @jordanbpeterson why he created a super PAC to help… pic.twitter.com/UQX25Vrzn7 — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) July 22, 2024

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that “people familiar with the matter” said Musk was pledging the massive amount to America PAC, which is “focused on registering voters and persuading constituents to vote early and request mail-in ballots in swing states,” according to the report.

At the time, Musk replied to the Journal on X with a meme suggesting it was not true. Even still, the media has framed the latest development as Musk backtracking, as commentator Ian Miles Cheong pointed out.

Yeah, it’s ridiculous.



I am making some donations to America PAC, but at a much lower level and the key values of the PAC are supporting a meritocracy & individual freedom.



Republicans are mostly, but not entirely, on the side of merit & freedom. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 24, 2024

Musk followed up on X, noting that he is giving some money to America PAC, though “at a much lower level.”