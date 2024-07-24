Here's the Part of the WSJ Piece on the Death of Biden's Presidency...
Radio Host Got Brutally Honest on Why Black Voters Never Really Liked Kamala...
CNN's Harry Enten Breaks Down the Biden-Harris Switcheroo
Democrat Lies And Incompetence Make Conspiracy Theories Great Again
'Party of Hypocrites': Black Lives Matter Is Mad at the DNC for Its...
Tlaib Wants Netanyahu Turned Over to ICC During His US Trip
After Assassination Attempt, One Feature About Trump's Rallies May Change
After Writing Viral Op-ed Calling on Biden to Step Aside, George Clooney Issues...
You Knew Democrats Were Going to Roll Out This Narrative Once Biden Exited...
Democrats Learned the Wrong Lesson From the Attempted Assassination of President Trump
Chuck Schumer Finally Endorsed Kamala Harris and What a Mess It Was
Roll Tape: Radical Leftist Kamala Harris, in Her Own Words
California Kamala: a Calamity for Our Country
Ending the FTC’s War on Consumers
Tipsheet

Musk Responds to Report Claiming He's Donating Huge Monthly Sum to Pro-Trump Super PAC

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 24, 2024 10:30 AM
Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Billionaire Elon Musk again denied a recent report that alleged he is donating $45 million per month to a super PAC supporting GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump.

Advertisement

"What's been reported in the media is simply not true," Musk told Canadian psychologist and conservative commentator Jordan Peterson. "I am not donating $45 million a month to Trump."

Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that “people familiar with the matter” said Musk was pledging the massive amount to America PAC, which is “focused on registering voters and persuading constituents to vote early and request mail-in ballots in swing states,” according to the report. 

At the time, Musk replied to the Journal on X with a meme suggesting it was not true. Even still, the media has framed the latest development as Musk backtracking, as commentator Ian Miles Cheong pointed out. 

Recommended

Here's the Part of the WSJ Piece on the Death of Biden's Presidency That Makes You Ask Who's in Charge Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Musk followed up on X, noting that he is giving some money to America PAC, though “at a much lower level.”

Tags: ELON MUSK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the Part of the WSJ Piece on the Death of Biden's Presidency That Makes You Ask Who's in Charge Matt Vespa
Radio Host Got Brutally Honest on Why Black Voters Never Really Liked Kamala Harris Matt Vespa
Kimberly Cheatle Bolts From Secret Service As GOP Senator Posts New Bodycam Footage From Rooftop Matt Vespa
Biden Gone, Democrats Rally Around Worst Possible Candidate Byron York
The Timing of This Discovery by the Justice Department Reeks of Corruption Matt Vespa
President Oliver? John Stossel

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the Part of the WSJ Piece on the Death of Biden's Presidency That Makes You Ask Who's in Charge Matt Vespa
Advertisement