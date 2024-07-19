Why Did the US Marshals Service Delete This Post?

Official social media accounts for the U.S. Marshals Service posted and then deleted a video of employees singing along to Taylor Swift’s song “Karma” while dressed in full tactical gear.

The three women, presumably deputy marshals, are driving in a car as they sing along to the pop star’s 2022 song, which debuted on her album “Midnights.”

“Karma’s on your scent like a bounty hunter. Karma’s gonna track you down,” they sang. “Karma is the guy on the screen coming straight home to me.”

The post was captioned, “Karma’s got a badge and it’s always on duty,” with a USMarshals hashtag.

Townhall reached out for comment on the purpose of the video and why it was taken down but did not hear back.

Like other agencies, the USMS has pledged to increase the number of female recruits in their training classes by 30 percent by the year 2030.

“We are looking at things like the hiring practices, the promotional practices, the recruitment practices, and seeing where there are some improvements we can make,” said U.S. Marshal Anna Ruzinski in a statement. “It’s not just for the improvement of bringing on more women, but making the USMS fair and equitable for everyone.”

It is about more than numbers. It is about building diversity that enhances and enriches our already strong culture at the USMS. Parity is mission related. “The initiative is not about lowering standards, but about capitalizing on the capabilities women bring to law enforcement. And it is even more than advancing just women, it is about having the most qualified carry out the mission,” Ruzinski said. “Creating a fair and equitable environment within the agency enhances the diverse and elite workforce in the USMS, because we know this is a great agency.” Women bring unique skills to balance law enforcement teams. Studies have found that women have a lower use of force, effective de-escalation techniques, and high-level interpersonal skills. The 30x30 committee is comprised of women throughout the agency, ranging from deputies, to chief deputies, to U.S. Marshals, all working to find ways to address completing this pledge. (USMS)