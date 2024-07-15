Billionaire Bill Ackman Publicly Endorses Trump

Former President Donald Trump picked up an endorsement from another billionaire after Saturday’s assassination attempt.

In a post on X, hedge fund manager Bill Ackman explained that while he made the decision awhile ago, he wanted to explain the reasons behind his endorsement in detail, which he has not had the time to do.

Addressing criticism he will likely receive from Biden supporters who know him, Ackman said his decision to support Trump was one that was made “carefully, rationally, and by relying on as much empirical data as possible.”

Ackman explained he believes the 2024 election is one of the “most consequential” in his lifetime.

I have had the benefit of spending a few hours recently with President Trump so I will have some first hand observations to share. As always, I respect everyone’s right to form and share their own views on this important topic. Please keep an open mind on the upcoming presidential election. Bear in mind that your views on Trump have likely been dramatically affected if you have sourced your info on Trump from mainstream media or friends or family who have relied on mainstream media as a source of knowledge. We have all recently learned in the starkest manner (the debate) how we cannot rely on the MSM as our source of truth on the ultimate political question. Remember, media organizations are like sports teams that run plays chosen by their owners and executed by the coaches they hire. They are not unbiased arbiters of the truth.

I am going to formally endorse @realDonaldTrump. I came to this decision some time ago as many @X followers have already understood from my supportive posts of Trump and my criticisms of @POTUS Biden.



The endorsement marks a change of heart for Ackman, who called on Trump to "resign and apologize to all Americans" after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Following the assassination attempt on Saturday, Elon Musk also publicly endorsed Trump for president.