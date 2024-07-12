Democratic Socialists of America Just Pulled Their Endorsement of AOC

The Democratic Socialists of America are no longer supporting progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, pulling their endorsement of the New York Democrat for failing to meet a list of demands the group set forth.

A conditional endorsement was offered in June as long as the congresswoman “Publicly opposes all funding to Israel, including the Iron Dome; Participates regularly in the DSA Federal Socialists in Office Committee; Publicly opposes all criminalization of Anti-Zionism, such as bills advancing the IHRA definition which conflates criticism of Israel with anti-semitism; [and] Publicly supports BDS (Boycott, Divest, and Sanction) to end Israeli settler-colonialism.”

Failing to see evidence that AOC met all those conditions, the DSA National Political Committee withdrew its endorsement.

“We recognize that AOC has taken many courageous positions on Palestine such as co-sponsoring several House Resolutions (3103, 786, 496), naming Israel’s genocide as well as opposing House Resolution 894,” a statement said. "However, members have raised their concerns regarding a number of her votes, including a vote in favor of H.Res.888, conflating opposition to Israel’s ‘right to exist’ with antisemitism. AOC also co-signed a press release on April 20, 2024, that ‘support[s] strengthening the Iron Dome and other defense systems.’”

The DSA also objected to the congresswoman hosting a panel with leaders from the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, which the group said was "a deep betrayal to all those who’ve risked their welfare to fight Israeli apartheid and genocide through political and direct action in recent months, and in decades past."

“A national DSA endorsement comes with a serious commitment to the movement for Palestine and our collective socialist project,” the statement concluded. “The [DSA National Political Committee] is committed to ensuring that all of our elected officials are unabashed in their support for Palestinian freedom. To build a socialist movement that’s capable of defeating capitalism, we must demand more from leaders in our movement.”

AOC has been critical of the DSA’s New York City chapter, which is still supporting her, after it promoted a pro-Hamas rally last year.

“It should not be hard to shut down hatred and antisemitism where we see it. That is a core tenet of solidarity,” said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y) said after the October event.

“The bigotry and callousness expressed in Times Square on Sunday were unacceptable and harmful in this devastating moment. It also did not speak for the thousands of New Yorkers who are capable of rejecting both Hamas’ horrifying attacks against innocent civilians as well as the grave injustices and violence Palestinians face under occupation,” she said.