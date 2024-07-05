UK Election: Labour Dominates in Landslide Win
How the Huffington Post Delivered the Final Nail in the Coffin of the...
NYMag Reporter: Hiding Biden's Mental Decline Was a Massive Conspiracy
More Brutal Details Emerge From Biden's Meeting With Dem Governors
At This Point, There's Only One Question Regarding Joe Biden
The June Jobs Report Has Arrived
MSNBC Host Was Serious About This Absurd Idea for a New Debate Format
The Biden White House Contradicts Itself on Transgender Surgery for Minors
Here's How the Squad Celebrated the 4th of July
Former Obama Official Says Democrats Are Discussing 'How' to Replace Biden, Not 'Whether'
Biden Repeats Repeatedly Debunked Lie During 4th of July Remarks
The People of Iran Are the Losers in the Presidential Election Sham
Israel’s Rockets’ Red Glare
We Hold These Truths, but Can Joe Biden?
Tipsheet

The Economist Sends Loud and Clear Message to Biden With This 'Brutal' Cover

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  July 05, 2024 11:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

President Biden insisted Thursday he’s not stepping aside despite pressure to exit the presidential race after last week’s disastrous debate, which highlighted concerns about his mental and physical fitness to continue the job. 

Advertisement

It’s not just donors, commentators, and some Democrat lawmakers who are urging him to bow out of the race, even liberal media which for years defended Biden, 81, on these issues, is now turning on him.

One recent—and brutal—example of this came from The Economist’s July 4 cover, which featured a walker with the presidential seal on it and the words, “No way to run a country.” 

The corresponding piece by the editorial board argued Biden is “unfit” to be president. 

"It was agony to watch a befuddled old man struggling to recall words and facts. His inability to land an argument against a weak opponent was dispiriting. But the operation by his campaign to deny what tens of millions of Americans saw with their own eyes is more toxic than either, because its dishonesty provokes contempt."

The board continues, "Democrats argue, rightly, that Mr Trump is unfit to be president. But the debate and its aftermath have proved Mr Biden unfit, too. First, because of his mental decline. Mr Biden can still appear dynamic during short, scripted appearances. But you cannot run a superpower by autocue. And you cannot put an international crisis on hold because the president is having a bad night.”

Recommended

Here's How the Squad Celebrated the 4th of July Rebecca Downs
Advertisement

"Should someone who cannot finish a sentence about Medicare be trusted with the nuclear codes?" the outlet wondered. 

The editorial board’s position follows similar pieces from The New York Times, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, and The Boston Globe.

Tags: JOE BIDEN LIBERAL MEDIA

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's How the Squad Celebrated the 4th of July Rebecca Downs
Biden Repeats Repeatedly Debunked Lie During 4th of July Remarks Rebecca Downs
How the Huffington Post Delivered the Final Nail in the Coffin of the Biden 'Cheap Fake' Narrative Matt Vespa
More Brutal Details Emerge From Biden's Meeting With Dem Governors Matt Vespa
NYMag Reporter: Hiding Biden's Mental Decline Was a Massive Conspiracy Matt Vespa
Biden's Interview on Philadelphia Radio Was a Total Disaster Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's How the Squad Celebrated the 4th of July Rebecca Downs
Advertisement