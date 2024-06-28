Kamala's Debate Clean Up Duty Went as Expected
BREAKING: SCOTUS Hands Down Huge Decision Affecting J6 Defendants
Excuse Me: Did You Hear What This CNN Host Said About Biden and...
SCOTUS Delivers Major Blow to Big Government
The Trump Campaign Released an Ad After the Debate. It's 'Devastating.'
Did Trump Lose the Presidency With This Debate?
Ramaswamy: What the Country Witnessed Last Night Was No Accident
Critics Use Two Words to Sum Up What's Happening to Joe Biden
This Is What Biden's 2024 Primary Challenger Posted After That Debate Performance
CNN's Van Jones Cries When Reacting to Biden's Poor Debate Performance: 'He Didn't...
Biden Got a Brutal Fact-Check During His Debate Last Night From the Border...
An Unspinnable Biden Disaster
The Attacks on the Supreme Court Are Getting Worse As Radical Left Looks...
Biden Was Asked About Trump's Impact on Abortion Access. It Didn't End Well.
Tipsheet

Here's What Biden Had to Say About His Debate Performance

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 28, 2024 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Biden gave a positive assessment of his debate performance during a quick stop at an Atlanta area Waffle House. 

Asked by a reporter about his showdown with former President Donald Trump, Biden said, “I think we did well.” 

Advertisement

“Do you have any concerns that you’re not fit for the job, about your voice, your performance tonight—do you have any concerns about your performance?” the reporter followed up. 

“No,” Biden replied. “It’s hard to debate a liar. New York Times pointed how he lied 26 times. Big lies.” 

He was then asked about his illness, after it was reported during the debate that he had a cold. 

Recommended

BREAKING: SCOTUS Hands Down Huge Decision Affecting J6 Defendants Matt Vespa
Advertisement

“I have a sore throat,” he said. 

In a statement after the debate, Biden’s campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon argued the president “presented a positive and winning vision for the future of America." That will be a tough sell. 



Tags: JOE BIDEN 2024 ELECTION

Sponsored

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BREAKING: SCOTUS Hands Down Huge Decision Affecting J6 Defendants Matt Vespa
An Unspinnable Biden Disaster Guy Benson
The Trump Campaign Released an Ad After the Debate. It's 'Devastating.' Leah Barkoukis
SCOTUS Delivers Major Blow to Big Government Spencer Brown
The CNN Post-Debate Poll Is Absolutely Brutal for Joe Biden Matt Vespa
Excuse Me: Did You Hear What This CNN Host Said About Biden and the Debate Questions? Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
BREAKING: SCOTUS Hands Down Huge Decision Affecting J6 Defendants Matt Vespa
Advertisement