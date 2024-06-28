Here's What Biden Had to Say About His Debate Performance

President Biden gave a positive assessment of his debate performance during a quick stop at an Atlanta area Waffle House.

Asked by a reporter about his showdown with former President Donald Trump, Biden said, “I think we did well.”

“Do you have any concerns that you’re not fit for the job, about your voice, your performance tonight—do you have any concerns about your performance?” the reporter followed up.

“No,” Biden replied. “It’s hard to debate a liar. New York Times pointed how he lied 26 times. Big lies.”

He was then asked about his illness, after it was reported during the debate that he had a cold.

The narrative that he just had a cold came out 45 minutes into the debate. https://t.co/0d9TtOUJNV — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 28, 2024

LOL. Dems called every media outlet to tell them to say Biden has a cold.



And of course, every media outlet is dutifully repeating it and even giving anonymity to those making this excuse. https://t.co/IRzJOv8HYs — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) June 28, 2024

ATLANTA — President @JoeBiden said he thinks he did well tonight and is experiencing a sore throat, in a post-debate stop at a Waffle House near Truist Park. pic.twitter.com/rMICE0bLKw — Michelle Baruchman (@mlbaruchman) June 28, 2024

“I have a sore throat,” he said.

If Joe Biden has a cold (like his campaign said), why is he at Waffle House?



The Biden campaign can’t even keep their lie straight. https://t.co/XbjoG4FhuX — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) June 28, 2024

In a statement after the debate, Biden’s campaign chair Jen O’Malley Dillon argued the president “presented a positive and winning vision for the future of America." That will be a tough sell.

Statement from Biden-Harris Campaign Chair Jen O’Malley Dillon on tonight’s debate pic.twitter.com/xCEfRC6Y8u — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 28, 2024







