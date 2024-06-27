Joe Rogan Decimates Fauci Who Spoke About Breaking Americans and Their 'Ideological Bulls*...
Tipsheet

There's a Big Problem With What Kinzinger Claimed in His Endorsement of Biden

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 27, 2024
AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades

Ahead of the first presidential debate on Thursday, former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois officially endorsed President Joe Biden for re-election. 

“I’ve always put democracy and our Constitution above of all us. It’s because of my unwavering support for democracy that today, as a proud conservative, I’m endorsing Joe Biden for reelection,” the Trump critic said in a video message posted on X. 

"My entire life has been guided by the conviction that America is a beacon of freedom, liberty, and democracy, and while I certainly don’t agree with President Biden on everything, and I never thought I’d be endorsing a Democrat for president, I know that he will always protect the very thing that makes America the best country in the world: our democracy,” added Kinzinger, one of two Republicans to serve on the House Select Committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. 

"Donald trump poses a direct threat to every fundamental American value," he claimed. "He doesn't care about our country, he doesn't care about you, he only cares about himself and he'll hurt anyone or anything in pursuit of power." 

The former congressman told CNN on Wednesday morning he “wrestled” a bit with his decision to endorse Biden over Trump given supporting “a Democrat as a Republican is a big deal.”

President Biden welcomed the endorsement. 

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) (and others) pointed out the obvious problem with what Kinzinger said. 


