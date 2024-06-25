After That Image, Ocasio-Cortez's Insane Antics at Jamaal Bowman's Rally Are Even More...
Russia Warns America to Expect Retaliation After Kyiv's Attack on Crimea With US-Supplied Missile

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  June 25, 2024 11:00 AM
Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP

Russia vowed to retaliate against the United States over a Ukrainian strike on Sunday that killed at least four people, including two children, and injured 151 others.

The attack on Sevastopol used U.S.-supplied ATACMS missiles and Russian officials said "all flight data was entered by US military crews based on US reconnaissance satellite inputs. A Global Hawk US reconnaissance drone was on duty off Crimea."

Russia's Foreign Ministry summoned U.S. Ambassador Lynne Tracy after the incident and claimed Washington was "waging a hybrid war against Russia and has actually become a party to the conflict." The Kremlin vowed that “retaliatory measures will definitely follow.” 

According to Reuters, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Washington green-lit Ukraine’s use of U.S. weapons to defend its territory, including in Crimea.  

Some Advice for Trump Ahead of the Debate Guy Benson
Pentagon spokesperson Major Charlie Dietz emphasized, however, that "Ukraine makes its own targeting decisions and conducts its own military operations."

The ATACMS missile was reportedly targeting a missile launcher but exploded when Russia intercepted it, sending shrapnel raining down on beachgoers. 

After the incident, Russia's Defense Ministry said "responsibility for the deliberate missile attack on civilians in Sevastopol lies primarily with Washington, which supplied these weapons to Ukraine, as well as the Kyiv regime, from whose territory this attack was launched.”


