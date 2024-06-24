TikTok Bans Sports Apparel Company From Advertising on Platform. It's Not Hard to Figure Out Why.

Last week, TikTok permanently banned the sports apparel company XX-XY Athletics from advertising on its site after it defended women's sports in one of its promotions.

“It’s not nice to further a lie, it’s not mean to believe in women’s equality, we deserve our own sports, privacy, fairness, safety—we deserve a chance to compete and win,” the ad states in part.

"I think it’s really compassionate towards women and girls. And being compassionate towards women and girls is not being anti-trans and somehow that’s how it’s being positioned in the world today," CEO of XX-XY, Jennifer Sey, told NBC 24.

So far, however, the decision to ban the company from advertising has backfired.

"If the intention was to silence us that has not worked at all. I think the ad just in the last couple of days has gone completely viral and has well over 3 million views at this point,” Sey noted. “Certainly not something we could have afforded with an ad buy. We’re anything but silenced and we won’t give up because we think the message is too important."

