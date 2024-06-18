Former Harris Aide Identifies the One Republican She Believes Would Be the ‘Greatest Threat’ in VP Debate

A former aide to Kamala Harris has identified the one Republican she believes would be the most formidable opponent on a debate stage with the vice president.

“I think JD Vance would pose the greatest threat to Kamala Harris,” Ashley Etienne, Harris’s former communications director, told CNN’s Laura Coates last week.

“I mean, he’s an incredible debater. I think he has this quality that makes him seem palpable to that 1 to 2 percent that actually might vote or that’s undecided, that will actually pay attention to the debates because most people don’t pay attention to the debates,” she said.

“I think he’s just got a quality about him where he’s super smart and sharp and quick-witted. I just think they’d like it, I think it’s going to be a challenge to see the two of them face-to-face. I mean, maybe it’s just me, but I think he’s gonna be the greatest threat,” Coates added.

Reactions to that assessment were mixed.

Former President Donald Trump has said he will announce his VP pick at the Republican National Convention next month in Milwaukee.

Those reportedly on the shortlist include Sens. Tim Scott (R-SC), Marco Rubio (R-FL), J.D. Vance (R-OH), North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Reps. Byron Donalds (R-FL), Elise Stefanik (R-NY), and Dr. Ben Carson, Trump’s former Housing and Urban Development secretary.



